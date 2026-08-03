Charlamagne Shuts Down DJ Envy's Attempt to Walk Back His Butt-Washing Confession

DJ Envy insisted his viral butt-washing confession had been taken "out of context," but Charlamagne tha God quickly shut that down. Days after being the butt of online jokes, Envy insisted his July 28 on-air hygiene confession had been taken “out of context.” On the Friday (July 31) episode of the long-running morning show, Envy mentioned that his wife Gia Casey would head out for a multi-week cruise through Europe. “So, you’re going to be here with a dirty ass for 12 days straight? Easily,” Charlamagne joked at the three-minute mark in the video linked below.

“You know what? I seen those captions and I was going to explain and but I'm not going [to],” Envy answered. “You already explained!” Charlamagne snapped back. “What you mean ‘explain?’ You're the reason that people are having that conversation. You always get mad about the things that come out of your mouth.” “I'm not mad,” Envy responded. “I just find it funny when people take things out of context.” “What’s out of context?” Charlamagne rebutted. “You told us that you did not know how to wash your ass until your wife went in there and did it for you. But now all of a sudden that's out of context. I ain't letting you do that to the people.” He added, “Listen, we've been doing Breakfast Club for 16 years, alright? They take us out of context a lot of times. This is not one of those times, sir. People was sending me that headline saying, ‘What?’ And I was hitting him back like, ‘Nope, he actually said that.’ Okay. This ain't no ‘what’ situation, alright? Don't ‘what’ me with the question mark and the exclamation mark.”

“All right. Whatever. Whatever,” Envy conceded. “But my ass will be clean for 12 days.”