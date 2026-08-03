Charlamagne Shuts Down DJ Envy's Attempt to Walk Back His Butt-Washing Confession

DJ Envy insisted his viral butt-washing confession had been taken "out of context," but Charlamagne tha God quickly shut that down.
Days after being the butt of online jokes, Envy insisted his July 28 on-air hygiene confession had been taken “out of context.”
On the Friday (July 31) episode of the long-running morning show, Envy mentioned that his wife Gia Casey would head out for a multi-week cruise through Europe.
“So, you’re going to be here with a dirty ass for 12 days straight? Easily,” Charlamagne joked at the three-minute mark in the video linked below.
“You know what? I seen those captions and I was going to explain and but I'm not going [to],” Envy answered.
“You already explained!” Charlamagne snapped back. “What you mean ‘explain?’ You're the reason that people are having that conversation. You always get mad about the things that come out of your mouth.”
“I'm not mad,” Envy responded. “I just find it funny when people take things out of context.”
“What’s out of context?” Charlamagne rebutted. “You told us that you did not know how to wash your ass until your wife went in there and did it for you. But now all of a sudden that's out of context. I ain't letting you do that to the people.”
He added, “Listen, we've been doing Breakfast Club for 16 years, alright? They take us out of context a lot of times. This is not one of those times, sir. People was sending me that headline saying, ‘What?’ And I was hitting him back like, ‘Nope, he actually said that.’ Okay. This ain't no ‘what’ situation, alright? Don't ‘what’ me with the question mark and the exclamation mark.”
“All right. Whatever. Whatever,” Envy conceded. “But my ass will be clean for 12 days.”
The original conversation happened last Tuesday (July 28) while The Breakfast Club crew reacted to singer Eric Benét saying that men who believe washing thoroughly below the waist makes them gay are "probably a closeted gay male." That prompted Envy's now-viral confession.
“All right, confession confession. I tell too much up here—my wife hates it but it's all good,” Envy said. “So yes, I used to be the type of guy that didn't ‘get up all in there.’ But I never thought about it. It's not a conversation to have with the fellas at the barber shop when we out and about like, ‘Hey fellas, did you wash your ass?’”
He continued, “One day me and Gia—this [was] a long time ago, you know, we take showers with each other, we wash each other. And one day she got all in there, and I'm like ‘Whoa.’ And then I realized I'm supposed to wash my ass thoroughly and correctly. So ever since that I'm like, ‘I wash my ass.’ But you should get up all in there, you don't want stinky ass.”
Fellow co-host Jess Hilarious reacted by asking if Gia had to "detail" his backside to remove "dingleberries and all the butt crust" and questioning if his boxers used to be "crunchy at the end of the night.”
“Imagine how long before that happened she was really thinking about like really probably breaking up with you,” Hilarious joked. “That's probably why she didn't orgasm either.”