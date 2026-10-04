Music

DJ Akademiks Compares J. Cole to Kawhi Leonard At ComplexCon 2026

His basis? J. Cole's perceived lack of drive to be the best.

J. Cole, Akademiks, and Kawhi Leonard
(Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)/(Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)/(Photo by Bailey McLean/NBAE via Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • DJ Akademiks compared J. Cole to Kawhi Leonard at ComplexCon 2026, arguing that Cole has the talent but lacks the drive to be No. 1.
  • Akademiks called The Fall-Off “not a bad project” but said it disappointed him and disappeared from the conversation within three weeks.
  • He also joked that he left Drake’s OVO chain at home because he feared someone in Los Angeles might snatch it and that Kendrick Lamar had put a bounty on it.

DJ Akademiks let everyone at ComplexCon 2026 know what he thinks about J. Cole currently — and he made a pretty random NBA comparison in the process.

During a panel with our own Jordan Rose, Adam22, and French Montana, in which they debated what 2026’s album of the year was, AK expressed his disappointment with Cole’s The Fall-Off and then went into why.

"I was let down," he said. "I was never no super fan of him, 'cause I knew he wasn't like that in terms of him being an MC. It's not about talent, 'cause I do think he got the talent. When we look at the top rappers in the game, you have to have that will to be number one... Talking about basketball, Kobe [Bryant] had it. J. Cole’s like Kawhi.”

AK continued on, expressing that he thought Cole would have come harder on his album but it ultimately settled into being “not a bad project.” “He was supposed to give us some shit that was supposed to last a year. That shit was out of here in three weeks.”

Also during the panel, AK made a joke about why he didin’t wear the OVO chain he received from Drake during the ICEMAN rollout to ComplexCon. "LA n****s was gonna try to snatch it.. I thought Kendrick put a bounty on it."

ComplexCon 2026 is still going on in full-swing. Get your tickets here before Playboi Carti and Opium performs tonight.

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