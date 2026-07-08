J. Cole Launches Limited-Edition Print Publication 'The Fall-Off Magazine'

J. Cole has extended the life of his newest album, The Fall-Off, with a limited-edition magazine.

On Wednesday (July 8), the two-time Grammy winner announced the release of the 144-page publication retailing at $40. Limited-run copies are available for purchase on Cole’s official website.

The drop comes just two days before Cole embarks on The Fall-Off World Tour.

Bonsu Thompson, a veteran hip-hop journalist with three decades across the culture's most influential print outlets, serves as editor-in-chief. Felton Brown, vice president of creative at Dreamville, is the publisher.

Together, they assembled a creative team of more than 60 writers, photographers, illustrators, designers, and artists to produce the magazine.