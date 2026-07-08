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J. Cole Launches Limited-Edition Print Publication 'The Fall-Off Magazine'

The limited-edition publication features conversations with Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, RZA, GloRilla, and more.

2025 Dreamville Music Festival
Image via Prince Williams / WireImage via Getty Images

J. Cole has extended the life of his newest album, The Fall-Off, with a limited-edition magazine.

On Wednesday (July 8), the two-time Grammy winner announced the release of the 144-page publication retailing at $40. Limited-run copies are available for purchase on Cole’s official website.

The drop comes just two days before Cole embarks on The Fall-Off World Tour.

Bonsu Thompson, a veteran hip-hop journalist with three decades across the culture's most influential print outlets, serves as editor-in-chief. Felton Brown, vice president of creative at Dreamville, is the publisher.

Together, they assembled a creative team of more than 60 writers, photographers, illustrators, designers, and artists to produce the magazine.

“Like all essential creative by and for a culture, this collector's edition arrives when most needed by its audience," Thompson said in a statement. "Hip-Hop journalism has somehow expanded, diversified, atrophied and become amorphous all at once.

"The Fall-Off Magazine documents a singular moment in time. Like the sun, Hip-hop has never stood still. Every generation has added to the culture, and this publication was built to create space for generations of old and new to commune in conversation with one another,” Brown added.

The magazine also features intergenerational conversations with iconic names in hip-hop, including Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, RZA, GloRilla, J.I.D., Lil Yachty, and Cash Cobain.

The Fall-Off World Tour begins with two dates at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 10 and 11 and continues its U.S. run until Sept. 23.

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