Adam 22

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Two images side by side: Left shows Adam22 in a blue jacket and Lena the Plug in a blue dress. Right shows Jason Luv in a red suit and black cap.
Pop Culture

Adam22 Continues to React to Lena the Plug Divorce, This Time With a Jason Luv Meme

The media personality continues to share memes after reports that Lena the Plug filed for divorce earlier this week.

Alex Ocho44 days ago
Ant Jefe, wearing sunglasses and a colorful shirt, speaks into a microphone on the "No Jumper" podcast.
Music

'No Jumper' Cohost Ant Jefe Booked for Felony Murder, Held on $1 Million Bail

Adam22 says the arrest came as "a huge shock," calling his cohost's recent focus on podcasting a sign he had stepped away from street life.

Mark Elibert58 days ago
Crip Mac | Adam22
Pop Culture

Crip Mac Says Adam22 Sent Thousands to His Prison Commissary: 'I Got Some Solid Homeboys'

Fresh out of federal prison, the LA rapper gets candid on Andy Bachman's 'Creators Think' podcast about who had his back, daily life behind bars, and what's next.

Maggie Ekberg122 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sports

Chrisean Rock to Make Boxing Debut After Nearly 6,000 Women Applied to Fight Her

Rock will face professional wrestler Zenith Zion in the ring.

Jaelani Turner-Williams165 days ago
Adam22 and Lena The Plug and Jason Luv
Pop Culture

Adam22, Lena the Plug Cuddle With Jason Luv Cutout in Bizarre Video: 'Let's Not Fight Again'

It looks like Adam22 has moved on after losing a boxing match to Jason Luv in 73 seconds.

Trey Alston174 days ago
Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Papoose, Claressa Shields, Blueface and Mr. Reuben attend Wynn Records Presents: Claressa Shields Signing Celebration at Level South Olive on November 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 27: Jason Luv attends the 2024 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Blueface Wants to Get In the Ring With Jason Luv As 'Back Fade' for Adam22

The Cali rapper is ready to get revenge for his pal.

Jaelani Turner-Williams174 days ago
Adam22 Jason Luv
Sports

Adam22 TKO'd in 73 Seconds by Jason Luv

The long-awaited bout lasted about as long as it took you to read this sentence.

Shawn Setaro175 days ago
Two people pose on the left, Adam22 in a blue jacket and Lena the Plug in a blue dress. Jason Luv in a gray suit and sunglasses poses on the right.
Pop Culture

Adam22 Reacts to His Wife Calling Jason Luv 'Very Large' in Many Ways

Adam22 and adult film star Jason Luv are set to fight in a boxing match for Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions.

Joe Price176 days ago
Adam22 and Jason Luv
Music

Adam22 Says Jason Luv Went 'Too Far' in Latest Promo for Upcoming Fight

Jason Luv's shirt probably pissed him off.

Trey Alston180 days ago
Lena the Plug is 'Trying to Decide' Who To Sleep With on Fight Night: 'There Are So Many Factors'
Pop Culture

Lena the Plug Says She’s ‘Trying to Decide’ Who She’ll Sleep With on Fight Night: 'So Many Factors'

Ahead of Adam22's fight with Jason Luv, Lena the Plug discusses her post-fight plans as part of a strategy to inspire her husband's performance.

Bernadette Giacomazzo184 days ago
Advertisement
Jason Luv Reveals He's Giving Adam22 a '10 Punch Head Start' in Upcoming Bout
Sports

Jason Luv Once Said He’d Let Adam22 Throw the First 10 Punches — Now They’re Fighting

The resurfaced 2023 comment is back in focus now that Jason Luv and Adam22 are officially set to face off in the ring.

Bernadette Giacomazzo192 days ago
Adam22 Shades Lena the Plug's Response to Jason Luv Fight: 'Are You Talking to Me Or Him'
Pop Culture

Adam22’s Reply to Lena the Plug Goes Viral Ahead of Jason Luv Fight: 'Are You Talking to Me Or Him?'

The podcaster and the adult film entertainer are set to face off against each other in a boxing match.

Bernadette Giacomazzo194 days ago
Adam22 Set to Fight Adult Film Star Jason Luv 'Never Call Me A Cuck'
Pop Culture

Adam22 Set to Fight Adult Film Star Jason Luv: ‘Nobody Will Ever Be Able to Call Me a Cuck Again’

The boxing match follows a years-long feud tied to Jason Luv’s adult scenes with Adam22’s wife, Lena 'The Plug' Nersesian.

Bernadette Giacomazzo196 days ago
Two images side by side: Left, Adam22 in a blue jacket with Lena the Plug in a blue dress at an awards event. Right, Blueface in a graphic shirt and hat at a red carpet event.
Pop Culture

Lena the Plug Accepts Blueface’s Offer to Have Sex With Him on Camera: ‘I Want You Showered’

In a video with her husband, Adam22, Lena said that she's giving Blueface two weeks to get tested.

Joe Price228 days ago
(L-R) 6ix9ine and Dave East.
Music

6ix9ine Says He Got Revenge On Dave East After Music Critique 'Hurt' His Feelings

It comes after East apparently laughed at some of the rainbow haired rapper's music.

tara mahadevan232 days ago
Advertisement
Adam22, Jaidyn Alexis and Lena The Plug pose for photo, which was posted on Instagram.
Pop Culture

Adam22 Teases Jaidyn Alexis on 'Plug Talk' With Lena The Plug: 'Awkward Cracking My Boy’s Baby Mama'

"Can’t wait to run it back for round 2!" Adam added, joking that it was “awkward” hooking up with Blueface’s ex.

Jose Martinez233 days ago
6ix9ine and Adam22 reunite for an interview after eight years of beef.
Music

Adam22 and 6ix9ine Reunite For First Interview in Eight Years, Discuss Rapper's Early Career

The pair had a falling out in late 2017, but they've since decided to bury the hatchet.

Joe Price234 days ago
Adam22
Pop Culture

Adam22 Faces Assault and Battery Lawsuit Over Brawl That Allegedly Unfolded at ‘No Jumper’ Studio

The podcast host was reportedly not involved in the fight.

tara mahadevan347 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App