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Adam22 Continues to React to Lena the Plug Divorce, This Time With a Jason Luv Meme
The media personality continues to share memes after reports that Lena the Plug filed for divorce earlier this week.
'No Jumper' Cohost Ant Jefe Booked for Felony Murder, Held on $1 Million Bail
Adam22 says the arrest came as "a huge shock," calling his cohost's recent focus on podcasting a sign he had stepped away from street life.
Crip Mac Says Adam22 Sent Thousands to His Prison Commissary: 'I Got Some Solid Homeboys'
Fresh out of federal prison, the LA rapper gets candid on Andy Bachman's 'Creators Think' podcast about who had his back, daily life behind bars, and what's next.
Chrisean Rock to Make Boxing Debut After Nearly 6,000 Women Applied to Fight Her
Rock will face professional wrestler Zenith Zion in the ring.
Adam22, Lena the Plug Cuddle With Jason Luv Cutout in Bizarre Video: 'Let's Not Fight Again'
It looks like Adam22 has moved on after losing a boxing match to Jason Luv in 73 seconds.
Blueface Wants to Get In the Ring With Jason Luv As 'Back Fade' for Adam22
The Cali rapper is ready to get revenge for his pal.
Adam22 TKO'd in 73 Seconds by Jason Luv
The long-awaited bout lasted about as long as it took you to read this sentence.
Adam22 Reacts to His Wife Calling Jason Luv 'Very Large' in Many Ways
Adam22 and adult film star Jason Luv are set to fight in a boxing match for Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions.
Adam22 Says Jason Luv Went 'Too Far' in Latest Promo for Upcoming Fight
Jason Luv's shirt probably pissed him off.
Lena the Plug Says She’s ‘Trying to Decide’ Who She’ll Sleep With on Fight Night: 'So Many Factors'
Ahead of Adam22's fight with Jason Luv, Lena the Plug discusses her post-fight plans as part of a strategy to inspire her husband's performance.
Jason Luv Once Said He’d Let Adam22 Throw the First 10 Punches — Now They’re Fighting
The resurfaced 2023 comment is back in focus now that Jason Luv and Adam22 are officially set to face off in the ring.
Adam22’s Reply to Lena the Plug Goes Viral Ahead of Jason Luv Fight: 'Are You Talking to Me Or Him?'
The podcaster and the adult film entertainer are set to face off against each other in a boxing match.
Adam22 Set to Fight Adult Film Star Jason Luv: ‘Nobody Will Ever Be Able to Call Me a Cuck Again’
The boxing match follows a years-long feud tied to Jason Luv’s adult scenes with Adam22’s wife, Lena 'The Plug' Nersesian.
Lena the Plug Accepts Blueface’s Offer to Have Sex With Him on Camera: ‘I Want You Showered’
In a video with her husband, Adam22, Lena said that she's giving Blueface two weeks to get tested.
6ix9ine Says He Got Revenge On Dave East After Music Critique 'Hurt' His Feelings
It comes after East apparently laughed at some of the rainbow haired rapper's music.
Adam22 Teases Jaidyn Alexis on 'Plug Talk' With Lena The Plug: 'Awkward Cracking My Boy’s Baby Mama'
"Can’t wait to run it back for round 2!" Adam added, joking that it was “awkward” hooking up with Blueface’s ex.
Adam22 and 6ix9ine Reunite For First Interview in Eight Years, Discuss Rapper's Early Career
The pair had a falling out in late 2017, but they've since decided to bury the hatchet.
Adam22 Faces Assault and Battery Lawsuit Over Brawl That Allegedly Unfolded at ‘No Jumper’ Studio
The podcast host was reportedly not involved in the fight.