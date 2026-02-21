Music

Busta Rhymes Responds to Heckler in the Most New York Way Possible

The Flipmode Squad head honcho was quick with the clap back after being mobbed by paparazzi and fans outside Madison Square Garden.

Busta Rhymes.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Busta Rhymes was heckled outside Madison Square Garden this week — and his response was priceless.

In a viral clip captured from Thursday night (February 19), Busta can be seen being mobbed by paparazzi and fans after the New York Knicks lost 126 - 111 to the Detroit Pistons, who completed a 3-0 regular-season sweep of the Knicks.

Unable to hold his tongue when he hears someone calling his head "big as shit" in the clip, the legendary rapper directs his attention at the culprit and let it rip.

"Yo, real shit. You smell like a bag of other people’s shit," he yells, before someone else can be heard comparing him to Tracy Morgan — which isn’t the first time.

Check out the hilarious clip below:

Other celebrities spotted leaving Madison Square Garden included Cool Runnings actor Leon and pop star Bebe Rexa. Inside the venue, the likes of the aforementioned Tracy Morgan, Spike Lee, Fat Joe, tennis legend John McEnroe and more were also in attendance.

In other Busta Rhymes news, the rapper recently announced that he’s releasing a new project that'll feature production from late producer J Dilla.

The New York rapper held a listening session for the upcoming project, Dillagence 2, in New York City on Friday (February 19).

In an accompanying Instagram post, he wrote: "THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE DON’T STOP!!! NEVERRR!!! BREAKING NEWS!!!! BUSTA RHYMES x J DILLA NEW ALBUM!! POP UP LISTENING SESSION TONIGHT!"

Statik Selektah shared a clip of him at the playback alongside Tony Touch. He also shared a brief snippet of a song seemingly featuring Lil Wayne on his Instagram Stories, tagging Weezy in the clip. If this is to be the case, it would be the first time Wayne will be heard over Dilla production.

Dillagence 2 is a sequel to the duo’s original mixtape that came out in 2007. There’s no word on the tracklist or release date yet.

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