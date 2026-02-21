Busta Rhymes Responds to Heckler in the Most New York Way Possible

Busta Rhymes was heckled outside Madison Square Garden this week — and his response was priceless.

In a viral clip captured from Thursday night (February 19), Busta can be seen being mobbed by paparazzi and fans after the New York Knicks lost 126 - 111 to the Detroit Pistons, who completed a 3-0 regular-season sweep of the Knicks.

Unable to hold his tongue when he hears someone calling his head "big as shit" in the clip, the legendary rapper directs his attention at the culprit and let it rip.

"Yo, real shit. You smell like a bag of other people’s shit," he yells, before someone else can be heard comparing him to Tracy Morgan — which isn’t the first time.

Check out the hilarious clip below: