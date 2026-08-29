Nike’s Halloween-themed sneaker lineup for 2026 continues to grow. In addition to the Ghostface-inspired Air Force 1 Low on the way, there’s also a “Mummy” Foamposite One that’s set to drop this fall.

The “Mummy” Nike Foamposite One (style code: IZ1476-001) features a tan safari-like graphic covering the entirety of the grey-colored upper. A grey crackled leather panel is used on the eyelets while a textile mesh appears by the ankle collar. Breaking up the color scheme is a mint green mini Swoosh at the forefoot and a mint green outsole, which also glows in the dark.

Despite images of the “Mummy” Nike Foamposite One surfacing, concrete release details for the sneaker have yet to be announced by the Swoosh. Check back soon for official updates in the coming weeks.