Michelle Obama Admits She Doesn't 'Miss' Her Daughters Now They've Left Home

Michelle Obama said she feels free now that her daughters, shared with husband Barack Obama, have left the nest.

In the latest episode of the IMO Podcast, the former First Lady shared that she was planning to see her daughters, Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25, for dinner that evening, and revealed that her husband of 34 years "cried" when Malia and Sasha left for college. As for Mrs. Obama, she sent her daughters off with a jokingly dismissive "goodbye."

"I don’t miss 'em," Mrs. Obama confessed with a laugh around the 1:06:00 mark of the clip below. "Now Friday nights aren't wrecked with terror and fear about, 'Where are you?' … I love their emancipation and growth."