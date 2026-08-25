Busta Rhymes Settles Former Assistant’s $6 Million Lawsuit for $25,000

Busta Rhymes has reached a settlement with his former personal assistant, ending a federal lawsuit that initially sought roughly $6 million from the rapper, AllHipHop reports.

According to court documents filed Aug. 20, Busta, whose legal name is Trevor Smith Jr., and his companies Starbus LLC and Conglomerate Entertainment agreed to pay former assistant Dashiel Gables $25,000 to resolve the dispute. The two sides signed the settlement agreement on May 27, though its financial terms became public through the more recent filing.

The settlement will be paid in two $12,500 installments. One payment is designated as wages, while the other covers Gables' remaining claims. A federal judge still needs to approve the portion involving wages before the lawsuit can officially be closed.

Once the payments are completed, Gables must permanently dismiss his claims and return confidential work materials from his time working for Busta. Neither side admitted wrongdoing as part of the agreement.

The settlement represents a significant drop from the approximately $6 million Gables originally sought.