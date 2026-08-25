Music

Busta Rhymes Settles Former Assistant’s $6 Million Lawsuit for $25,000

The rapper denied his former assistant’s allegations, and neither side admitted wrongdoing in the deal.

Busta Rhymes in a white outfit stands smiling on a branded backdrop, featuring logos like Wells Fargo and Mastercard.
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Busta Rhymes has reached a settlement with his former personal assistant, ending a federal lawsuit that initially sought roughly $6 million from the rapper, AllHipHop reports.

According to court documents filed Aug. 20, Busta, whose legal name is Trevor Smith Jr., and his companies Starbus LLC and Conglomerate Entertainment agreed to pay former assistant Dashiel Gables $25,000 to resolve the dispute. The two sides signed the settlement agreement on May 27, though its financial terms became public through the more recent filing.

The settlement will be paid in two $12,500 installments. One payment is designated as wages, while the other covers Gables' remaining claims. A federal judge still needs to approve the portion involving wages before the lawsuit can officially be closed.

Once the payments are completed, Gables must permanently dismiss his claims and return confidential work materials from his time working for Busta. Neither side admitted wrongdoing as part of the agreement.

The settlement represents a significant drop from the approximately $6 million Gables originally sought.

Gables worked as Busta's personal assistant from summer 2024 until January 2025. In his lawsuit, he alleged he regularly worked 15 to 18 hours per day, seven days a week, for a flat rate of $200 per day without overtime pay.

His responsibilities allegedly included accompanying Busta on tour, picking up food and handling various personal errands.

Gables also accused Busta of physically attacking him on Jan. 10, 2025, inside a Brooklyn building following an argument allegedly involving a delayed food order and Gables' phone. According to Gables, his daughter had attempted to contact him before the dispute escalated, and he claimed Busta punched him multiple times. Gables said he later sought medical treatment.

Busta subsequently turned himself in and received a desk appearance ticket for misdemeanor assault, attempted assault and harassment.

Gables' complaint contained several other allegations about Busta's treatment of employees, including claims that he yelled at and threatened staff members and spat on workers. He also alleged that Busta once instructed another employee to unclog a toilet using their bare hand.

Busta denied the allegations and maintained that Gables was a disgruntled former employee making false accusations. The rapper also filed a countersuit, claiming Gables' allegations damaged his reputation and resulted in the loss of at least two endorsement opportunities.

The two sides ultimately reached their agreement through mediation earlier this year. Once the required court approval and payments are completed, the settlement will bring the years-long legal dispute to a close.

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