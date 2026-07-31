Angie Martinez

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Patti LaBelle Says She Had 'No Idea' What 'Lady Marmalade' Was About
Music

Patti LaBelle Says She Didn’t Realize ‘Lady Marmalade’ Was About a ‘Hooker’

On Angie Martinez’s podcast, the legend breaks down the song’s real meaning, the backlash from nuns, and how a ‘hooker’ anthem became a Hall of Fame hit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo69 days ago
Queen Latifah smiling, holding a microphone, wearing a beige jacket and hoop earrings, against a blue background.
Pop Culture

Queen Latifah Explains Why She Decided to Come Out: 'It’s Not Always That Deep'

Speaking with Angie Martinez, Latifah reflected on her decision to come out at the BET Awards in 2021.

Joe Price77 days ago
Tyrese Gibson.
Pop Culture

Tyrese Revisits Viral Crying Meme: 'I Was on Psych Meds'

The actor and singer has made light of his viral 2017 "My Shayla" video.

Jaelani Turner-Williams98 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Tashera Simmons visits SiriusXM Studios on April 01, 2025 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: Rapper DMX performs live on stage for the Ruff Ryder's Reunion Tour 2017 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 21, 2017 in New York City.
Music

Tashera Simmons, Ex-Wife of DMX, Recalls Wanting to 'Save' Him

Simmons divorced the late rapper when their relationship became "unhealthy."

Jaelani Turner-Williams138 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 9: Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart attend 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Da Brat Reflects on Coming Out as a Female Artist: ‘It Was Against the Rules'

The rapper says no one made her want to "be out loud" with her sexuality until she met her wife, Judy Dupart.

Jaelani Turner-Williams161 days ago
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Tisha Campbell Tells Angie Martinez How She Learned to Live 'Unapologetically'
Pop Culture

Tisha Campbell Gets Real With Angie Martinez About Taking the 'Mask Off'

She thought she had to be 'on' for everyone. Tisha Campbell reveals the 2016 wake-up call that changed her career, love life, and joy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo168 days ago
(L-R) Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz.
Pop Culture

Anthony Anderson Confirms Rocsi Diaz Relationship: 'It Was Something That Just Happened'

The actor and Diaz fueled dating rumors earlier this month.

tara mahadevan189 days ago
Mary J. Blige visits SiriusXM Studios on October 30, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Mary J. Blige Admits She Was 'F*cking Tired' During 2025 Tour

The R&B singer said she was "exhausted" by the 30th date of her For My Fans tour.

Jaelani Turner-Williams196 days ago
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 19: Angie Martinez is seen during DJ Khaled's We The Best Golf Tournament VIP Reception at Swan Miami on July 19, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Tupac Shakur at the Club USA in New York City, New York
Music

Angie Martinez Apprehensive to Release Her 2Pac Interview: 'He Was Angry'

The radio personality says 2Pac's comments during the interview could potentially "hurt" those he talked about.

Jaelani Turner-Williams226 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on November 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Mariah the Scientist Wants 'Marriage' That 'Doesn't Involve An Obligation to a Baby'

The singer doesn't want her marriage to include the "responsiblity" of parenthood early on.

Jaelani Turner-Williams234 days ago
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(L-R) Queenie and Bun B.
Music

Bun B Recounts Houston Home Invasion, Says Gun Was Pointed at Wife's Head

The UGK rapper recalled hearing his wife being "scared" upon an armed robber entering their home in 2019.

Jaelani Turner-Williams252 days ago
Tiffany Haddish is seen arriving to the Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun 2025 annual Halloween party.
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish Compares Smell of Gaza Damage to South Central Los Angeles Riots

Haddish faced backlash after sharing the news of her trip to Israel last year.

Jose Martinez267 days ago
Saweetie.
Music

Saweetie Shares How She Handles Trolls: 'I Give Myself a 5-Minute Timer'

The "My Type" rapper called the rule a "buffer" and said it gives her "time to think about it."

tara mahadevan280 days ago
Doja Cat surprises fans to celebrate Match Dayat Glendale Galleria on September 27, 2025 in Glendale, California.
Music

Doja Cat Says Devil Worship Rumors Affect Her 'Almost Every Day'

The Grammy winner believes in a "higher power" but doesn't "follow a formula."

Jaelani Turner-Williams301 days ago
YouTube/Doja Cat
Music

Doja Cat on Casting Her Mother in “Gorgeous” Video: ‘It Blew My Mind’

Doja Cat's mom, Deborah Sawyer, made her music video debut in the video for her daughter's new single "Gorgeous."

Jaelani Turner-Williams308 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Keri Hilson is seen at Ralph's Club at Hall Des Lumieres on September 12, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Keri Hilson Recalls Assisted Shroom Trip to Cure Depression: 'It Worked for Me'

Hilson said she had "realizations" throughout the medically-assisted sessions.

Jaelani Turner-Williams323 days ago
(L-R) Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony.
Sports

La La Anthony Reflects on Carmelo Anthony Divorce: 'You Gotta Push Forward'

During their time together, the former couple welcomed a son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony.

tara mahadevan350 days ago
Adrienne Bailon Claims IVF Treatments Sent Her Body into Early Menopause
Pop Culture

Adrienne Bailon Claims IVF Treatments Sent Her Body into Early Menopause

'It was a pretty tough six years,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo362 days ago

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