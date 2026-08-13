Busta Rhymes Recruits Lil Wayne for J Dilla-Produced 'Talk Ya Sh*t'

Busta Rhymes isn't giving fans a moment to breathe, sharing another new track from his upcoming J Dilla collab album.

On Thursday (August 13), the New York rapper dropped off "Talk Ya Shit," the second joint in a week taken from Dillagence 2. The bouncy new track — which is quintessentially Dilla — features Lil Wayne, and hears the Young Money head honcho spit a witty 16 on a Dilla beat for the first time in his career.

"Swisher roll tight, clique roll tighter / I wave my red flag like a fuckin' bull fighter / Yeah, bitch like to L boogie / I been around the world, there's no place like pussy," Wayne raps in the opening bars of his verse, before adding: "I take one shot for my pain, one drag for my sorrow / I ain't doin' well, bitch, I'm doin' Wells Fargo."

Following the release of last week's "Spazzz," Busta recently announced that the sequel to his 2007 Mick Boogie mixtape, Dillagence, is set to arrive August 25.

The project also carries deep personal significance for Busta. The rapper and J Dilla shared a close creative relationship dating back to Busta's early solo career, collaborating on tracks including "Still Shining," "Turn Me Up Some," and "Show Me What You Got."