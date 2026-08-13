Busta Rhymes Recruits Lil Wayne for J Dilla-Produced 'Talk Ya Sh*t'

Key Takeaways
- Busta Rhymes drops "Talk Ya Shit," a bouncy new J Dilla-produced single featuring Lil Wayne, as the second release from his upcoming album Dillagence 2, arriving August 25.
- The track marks the first time Lil Wayne has ever rapped over a J Dilla beat, delivering a witty 16 packed with punchlines about pain, pleasure, and money.
- Busta frames Dillagence 2 as a deeply personal continuation of his long-running creative bond with J Dilla, built from the 300-plus unreleased beats Dilla entrusted to him before his 2006 passing.
Busta Rhymes isn't giving fans a moment to breathe, sharing another new track from his upcoming J Dilla collab album.
On Thursday (August 13), the New York rapper dropped off "Talk Ya Shit," the second joint in a week taken from Dillagence 2. The bouncy new track — which is quintessentially Dilla — features Lil Wayne, and hears the Young Money head honcho spit a witty 16 on a Dilla beat for the first time in his career.
"Swisher roll tight, clique roll tighter / I wave my red flag like a fuckin' bull fighter / Yeah, bitch like to L boogie / I been around the world, there's no place like pussy," Wayne raps in the opening bars of his verse, before adding: "I take one shot for my pain, one drag for my sorrow / I ain't doin' well, bitch, I'm doin' Wells Fargo."
Following the release of last week's "Spazzz," Busta recently announced that the sequel to his 2007 Mick Boogie mixtape, Dillagence, is set to arrive August 25.
The project also carries deep personal significance for Busta. The rapper and J Dilla shared a close creative relationship dating back to Busta's early solo career, collaborating on tracks including "Still Shining," "Turn Me Up Some," and "Show Me What You Got."
Years after Dilla's passing in 2006, Busta revealed he was entrusted with a vast collection of the producer's unreleased work.
"J Dilla left me with over 300 beats before he passed," Busta told GQ in 2020. "I've always tried to represent and uphold the legacy of the late, great J Dilla... I think Dilla is probably top three best producers in the world."