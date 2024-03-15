Ye Credits Himself With Inventing 'Every Style of Music of the Past 20 Years'

Ye points to his pervasively influential 2008 album 808s & Heartbreak as having helped shape the eventual sounds of numerous fellow artists, Drake among them.

The 808s influence on Drake’s career, specifically, is one that’s been said time and time again, with the 6 God himself having placed the track “Say You Will” at the center of his own “Say What’s Real.” Years later, Drake’s 808s-esque “Find Your Love” was given a live Ye rendition at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit event.

In a new interview with Big Boy alongside his Vultures 1 partner Ty Dolla Sign, the artist formerly known as Kanye West first reflected on how he’s never had a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook despite being, in his words, “the new Steve,” i.e. the late Steve Jobs.

“I’m the new Steve,” Ye said around 22 minutes into the interview, released Friday. “How I’m not going to meet with Tim Cook? You was employed to Steve. I’m Steve. And of this music game, I am. But not under Lucian.”