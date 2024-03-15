Ye Credits Himself With Inventing 'Every Style of Music of the Past 20 Years'

Ye points to his pervasively influential 2008 album 808s & Heartbreak as having helped shape the eventual sounds of numerous fellow artists, Drake among them.
The 808s influence on Drake’s career, specifically, is one that’s been said time and time again, with the 6 God himself having placed the track “Say You Will” at the center of his own “Say What’s Real.” Years later, Drake’s 808s-esque “Find Your Love” was given a live Ye rendition at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit event.
In a new interview with Big Boy alongside his Vultures 1 partner Ty Dolla Sign, the artist formerly known as Kanye West first reflected on how he’s never had a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook despite being, in his words, “the new Steve,” i.e. the late Steve Jobs.
“I’m the new Steve,” Ye said around 22 minutes into the interview, released Friday. “How I’m not going to meet with Tim Cook? You was employed to Steve. I’m Steve. And of this music game, I am. But not under Lucian.”
The latter is a reference to Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, with whom Ye has had public issues in the past. Elaborating further on how he sees his own impact, Ye credited himself with having “invented every style of music of the past 20 years.” He then mentioned several artists by name, including the aforementioned “Summer Games” sequel denier.
"I created the genre," Ye told Big Boy. "I created Weeknd’s genre. Trav, Drake, everybody. I’mma go ahead and say with all love, Future and Thug also. Because the Auto-Tune album, 808s. Everybody thinks about Trav, Weeknd, and Drake but no one thinks about Future and Thug also. The Auto-Tune album. Now everyone, they added whatever it was to it. But here’s a new genre. It’s called making your own money genre. This music is called, like, take that middle man out."
All of this, clearly contributes to how Ye views his and Ty’s Vultures 1 debuting atop the Billboard 200 and its single “Carnival” becoming a Hot 100 No. 1 hit. In Ye's eyes, it's a "fuck you" moment. See more below.
Thursday night, Ye and Ty brought their ongoing series of performance art stagings to Rolling Loud California. Next for the duo is the second volume in a planned Vultures trilogy, though recent remarks suggest Ye may be going for an anti-streaming release strategy this time around.