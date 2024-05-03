Gunna Previews What to Expect On The Bittersweet Tour

It’s a good time to be a Gunna fan.
His new song "Whatsapp (Wassam)" is out now, his album One of Wun is dropping May 10, and he’s about to head out on tour.
Gunna invited Complex to his rehearsals in Los Angeles and previewed what he’s cooking up for The Bittersweet Tour, which kicks off this weekend in Columbus, Ohio. In a word, it’s ambitious. Sitting in the middle of the stage is a huge statue of Gunna’s head from the DS4Ever album cover, tipped on its side in front of a massive video wall. And if you look up, you’ll see a giant bird hovering over an icy landscape.
I won’t give away all of the surprises, but Gunna has taken his stage show to a bigger, more grandiose level than he ever has before. These performances will easily live up to the large scale of venues like Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, where he’ll end the tour with a homecoming show on June 11.
Expect to hear a lot of recent hits, including standouts from the best album of 2023 (a Gift and a Curse), plus songs and features from elsewhere in his catalog. And he’ll be doing it all with support from Flo Milli, who will be joining as an opener on the tour.
Complex filmed a preview of his tour, which you can watch below. One of Wun is available to presave here.
The Bittersweet Tour
Sat May 04 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
Mon May 06 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre
Wed May 08 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Fri May 10 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory
Sun May 12 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Thu May 16 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater
Sat May 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Tue May 21 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri May 24 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat May 25 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall
Tue May 28 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Wed May 29 — Charlotte, NC — Bojangles’ Coliseum
Sat Jun 01 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun Jun 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Roots Picnic Festival
Thu Jun 06 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Sun Jun 09 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
Tue Jun 11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena