Gunna Previews What to Expect On The Bittersweet Tour

Gunna invited Complex to the rehearsals of his upcoming Bittersweet Tour before he drops his new album ‘One of Wun’ on May 10.

May 03, 2024
Photo by ROLEXX
Photo by ROLEXX

It’s a good time to be a Gunna fan.

His new song "Whatsapp (Wassam)" is out now, his album One of Wun is dropping May 10, and he’s about to head out on tour.

Gunna invited Complex to his rehearsals in Los Angeles and previewed what he’s cooking up for The Bittersweet Tour, which kicks off this weekend in Columbus, Ohio. In a word, it’s ambitious. Sitting in the middle of the stage is a huge statue of Gunna’s head from the DS4Ever album cover, tipped on its side in front of a massive video wall. And if you look up, you’ll see a giant bird hovering over an icy landscape.

I won’t give away all of the surprises, but Gunna has taken his stage show to a bigger, more grandiose level than he ever has before. These performances will easily live up to the large scale of venues like Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, where he’ll end the tour with a homecoming show on June 11.

Expect to hear a lot of recent hits, including standouts from the best album of 2023 (a Gift and a Curse), plus songs and features from elsewhere in his catalog. And he’ll be doing it all with support from Flo Milli, who will be joining as an opener on the tour.

Complex filmed a preview of his tour, which you can watch below. One of Wun is available to presave here.

Gunna invited Complex to the rehearsals of his Bittersweet Tour, which starts this weekend, and previewed a new song dropping soon from ‘One of Wun' 👀 pic.twitter.com/jIYcOrgun4

— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 2, 2024
The Bittersweet Tour

Sat May 04 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Mon May 06 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Wed May 08 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri May 10 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Sun May 12 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Thu May 16 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Sat May 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue May 21 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri May 24 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat May 25 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Tue May 28 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed May 29 — Charlotte, NC — Bojangles’ Coliseum

Sat Jun 01 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Jun 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Roots Picnic Festival

Thu Jun 06 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Sun Jun 09 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Tue Jun 11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

