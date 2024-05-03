Gunna Previews What to Expect On The Bittersweet Tour

It’s a good time to be a Gunna fan.



His new song "Whatsapp (Wassam)" is out now, his album One of Wun is dropping May 10, and he’s about to head out on tour.

Gunna invited Complex to his rehearsals in Los Angeles and previewed what he’s cooking up for The Bittersweet Tour, which kicks off this weekend in Columbus, Ohio. In a word, it’s ambitious. Sitting in the middle of the stage is a huge statue of Gunna’s head from the DS4Ever album cover, tipped on its side in front of a massive video wall. And if you look up, you’ll see a giant bird hovering over an icy landscape.

I won’t give away all of the surprises, but Gunna has taken his stage show to a bigger, more grandiose level than he ever has before. These performances will easily live up to the large scale of venues like Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, where he’ll end the tour with a homecoming show on June 11.

Expect to hear a lot of recent hits, including standouts from the best album of 2023 (a Gift and a Curse), plus songs and features from elsewhere in his catalog. And he’ll be doing it all with support from Flo Milli, who will be joining as an opener on the tour.

Complex filmed a preview of his tour, which you can watch below. One of Wun is available to presave here.