4batz's Ye-Featuring Debut Project 'u made me a st4r' Is Here

4batz enters new territory today, as his debut project, aptly named u made me a st4r, is now in the hands of the world.

The 20-year-old artist from Dallas, Texas is undeniably a star, having already landed his first-ever Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit before even releasing a full-length project. With Friday's st4r, we can surely expect more chart success to come.

Featured on the 11-track tape is a remix of "act iii: on god?" featuring Ye, a well-documented Batzhead. It's a fitting pairing, as was the Drake-featuring revisit of "act ii: date @ 8" back in March. In fact, Drake's OVO label is distributing Batz's debut.

Listen to u made me a st4r here.

Ahead of the release, 4batz became the latest artist to be given the Apple Music Up Next treatment, complete with a short film that saw him giving fans a closer look at his origin story. Per Batz, experiencing multiple evictions as a child ultimately informed his later work, as did the music he heard from his mother and grandmother.

"Now, what I did was just mix what I naturally listened to from my grandma, from my momma, and grabbed that world into the world that I grew up looking at, which is where we at now, and that’s kinda how I went about things," Batz said. "That’s why I pulled both of those worlds together."