In his second surprise diss record this week, Kendrick Lamar claims that Drake paid people to try and find dirt on him to no success.

On Friday, May 3, K.Dot came for Drake again with "6:16 In LA" on Instagram, and this time he appears to be trying to sow paranoia in the OVO camp. During one portion of the song, after saying Drake can't "Toosie Slide up out of this one," Kendrick claims the Canadian rapper is putting down money to find skeletons where there aren't any.

As he raps on "6:16 In LA":

It was fun until you started to put money in the streets

Then lost money, 'cause they came back with no receipts

I'm sorry that I live a boring life, I love peace

But war-ready if the world is ready to see you bleed

This is after Kendrick denied he would personally ever move that way on "Euphoria," his first Drake diss record released this week:

Why would I call around tyna get dirt on n***as?

Y'all think all my life is rap?

That's ho shit, I got a son to raise

But I can see you don't know nothin' bout that

This might sound familiar to anyone who followed the beef between Drake and Pusha T in 2018. Shortly after the release of Pusha's "The Story of Adidon," which Drake never responded to, he implied in a tweet that Drake was putting down significant money to find dirt on him.

"You got a 100k floating around for info?" he tweeted in 2018. "Can't no amount of money create skeletons that don't exist...#ImUpset."