Stream Gunna's New Track "Whatsapp (Wassam)"

Gunna has offered another taste of his fast-approaching album.
After dropping his “Bittersweet” and “Prada Dem” singles, the ATL rapper unleashed “Whatsapp (Wassam)”—a Turbo-produced track in which he shouts out Complex.
“Young Wunna the one, word to Complex,” he raps. “Get money and travel, a compass/I told you a n***a ain’t done yet/I heard the blogs comparing my numbers, I guess they think it’s a contest.”
You can stream “Whatsapp (Wassam)” now on Apple Music and Spotify.
The song will appear on Gunna’s much-anticipated fourth studio album, One of Wun. The project serves as the follow-up to his 2023 effort, A Gift & a Curse, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Although it moved a respectable number of units (85,000 in its first week, including 1,000 in pure album sales), A Gift & a Curse failed to perform as well as its predecessors: 2020’s Wunna and 2022’s DS4Ever, which debuted at the top of the chart with 111,000 and 150,000 units, respectively.
So, can Gunna reclaim the top spot with One of Wun? He seemed pretty confident.
Days before the album release, TMZ asked Gunna if he believed his new album would lead the charts.
“For sure. The album One of Wun — it’s number one,” he responded. “For sure, I feel like it’s better [than A Gift & a Curse].”
The project marks Gunna’s second full-length release since he copped an Alford plea in the YSL RICO case with co-defendant Young Thug. Gunna pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and was released in December 2022, after a judge commuted his one-year prison sentence to time served. Many slammed Gunna over the deal, as they believed he had snitched on Thug and his co-defendants. The 30-year-old addressed the allegations in a recent interview with XXL magazine, insisting people have “been misled.”
“You know, when you’re being misled, you got a choice to follow or make your own decisions,” Gunna said. “And that’s what is being shown right now. You’re being a follower or you’re being neutral to be like, ‘I don’t know what their business is or what they really got goin’ on.’”
Gunna is now preparing to hit the road for his Bittersweet North American Tour with special guest Flo Milli. The trek will begin May 4 in Columbus, Ohio, followed by stops in Chicago, Seattle, Houston, Boston, and Atlanta. Check out the full tour schedule below.