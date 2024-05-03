Stream Gunna's New Track "Whatsapp (Wassam)"

You can stream “Whatsapp (Wassam)” now on Apple Music and Spotify.

The song will appear on Gunna’s much-anticipated fourth studio album, One of Wun. The project serves as the follow-up to his 2023 effort, A Gift & a Curse, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Although it moved a respectable number of units (85,000​​​​​​​ in its first week, including 1,000 in pure album sales), A Gift & a Curse failed to perform as well as its predecessors: 2020’s Wunna and 2022’s DS4Ever, which debuted at the top of the chart with 111,000 and 150,000 units, respectively.

So, can Gunna reclaim the top spot with One of Wun? He seemed pretty confident.

Days before the album release, TMZ asked Gunna if he believed his new album would lead the charts.

“For sure. The album One of Wun — it’s number one,” he responded. “For sure, I feel like it’s better [than A Gift & a Curse].”

The album spans TK tracks and includes guest appearances by TKTK. It's expected to drop TK.