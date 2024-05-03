Dua Lipa Shares Third Studio Album 'Radical Optimism'

The future is looking bright for Dua Lipa.

More than four years after releasing her sophomore studio album, the English-Albanian singer is back with its long-awaited follow-up Radical Optimism. Dua revealed the project’s official cover art and release date back in March, about two years after learning about the “radical optimism” philosophy.

“A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism,” the 28-year-old said in a statement. “It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me—the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm.”

Radical Optimism spans 11 tracks, including the previously released singles “Houdini” and “Training Season,” which she performed at the 2024 Grammy Awards.