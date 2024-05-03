Dua Lipa Shares Third Studio Album 'Radical Optimism'

The future is looking bright for Dua Lipa.
More than four years after releasing her sophomore studio album, the English-Albanian singer is back with its long-awaited follow-up Radical Optimism. Dua revealed the project’s official cover art and release date back in March, about two years after learning about the “radical optimism” philosophy.
“A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism,” the 28-year-old said in a statement. “It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me—the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm.”
Radical Optimism spans 11 tracks, including the previously released singles “Houdini” and “Training Season,” which she performed at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
Dua shed more light on the project during a recent sitdown with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, explaining how the album reflected—and propelled—her personal growth.
“Finally," she said, "I’m at a place in my career where I feel really confident. … Radical Optimism, and the way that I see it, is this idea of rolling with the punches of not letting anything get you down for too long, of always seeing the positive side of things, of being able to grow and move forward and change your perspective regardless of what’s happening in your life, whether it’s heartbreak, whether it’s a friendship, whether it’s a relationship, whether it’s just growing and seeing things differently.”
Radical Optisim features a mix of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop sounds, and includes contributions by Danny L. Harle, Ian Kirkpatrick, and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.
You can stream the album now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major platforms.
Dua Lipa is gearing up for her headlining performance at Glastonbury 2024. The event goes down June 26-30 at the Worthy Farm and will include sets by SZA, Coldplay, Little Simz, Burna Boy, and many more.