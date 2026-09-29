Tyler, The Creator Surprises Fans With Remix of LilGoatD3's "Girls": Listen Here

A surprise drop from Tyler, The Creator? We’ll gladly take it.

On Monday (Sept. 28), the three-time Grammy winner took to YouTube to share a remix of LilGoatD3 and Roddy Ricch’s “Girls,” a Vega Heartbreak-produced track first released back in August.

“I really liked this song so I wrote to it,” Tyler said when sharing his take on the track, heard below. “Very sweet.”