Music

Tyler, The Creator Surprises Fans With Remix of LilGoatD3's "Girls": Listen Here

"I really liked this song so I wrote to it," Tyler said when sharing his take.

Tyler in a beige suit and fur hat poses on a red carpet with a Netflix backdrop.
Image via Getty/Amy Sussman

A surprise drop from Tyler, The Creator? We’ll gladly take it.

On Monday (Sept. 28), the three-time Grammy winner took to YouTube to share a remix of LilGoatD3 and Roddy Ricch’s “Girls,” a Vega Heartbreak-produced track first released back in August.

“I really liked this song so I wrote to it,” Tyler said when sharing his take on the track, heard below. “Very sweet.”

The lyric “Contrary to belief, I never nutted in a white bitch” jumps out on first listen, as does “Leave that in the past, we livin’ like the Jetsons.”

Earlier this month, Tyler starred in a new campaign for his Golf Wang brand. See that here.

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