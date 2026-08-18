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Drake Calls Ella Langley a 'Goated Pen' and Fans Are Begging for a Collab

The comment came a day after Langley lip-synced Lil Wayne's verse on "HYFR" on TikTok.

Drake wearing a dark turtleneck and chain, next to Ella Langley with long hair and a white outfit, smiling on stage.
(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage), (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Drake is making it clear he's among Ella Langley's growing list of fans, and his latest show of support has listeners calling for the two stars to get in the studio together.

The Toronto rapper jumped into the comments of Langley's Instagram post on Sunday, Aug. 16, where the country singer shared a recap of her recent sold-out Dandelion Tour shows in Austin, Corpus Christi and Fort Worth.

"Goated pen 🖊️," Drake wrote, praising Langley's songwriting.

The comment quickly picked up more than 4,000 likes, while Langley responded with a shocked emoji. Fans soon filled Drake's replies with requests for a collaboration.

"@champagnepapi Omg collab with her please," one fan wrote.

Another added, "Her pen def not dry. We need that collab gang."

Drake's praise came just hours after Langley showed some love to his music. On Saturday, Aug. 15, the Alabama native posted a TikTok lip-syncing Lil Wayne's chorus from "HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right)," his collaboration with Drake from 2011's Take Care.

While Drake hasn't made a full jump into country music, he's flirted with sounds outside his typical rap and R&B lanes. On his recent HABIBTI project, he sang over acoustic guitar on opening track "Rusty Intro." He also name-dropped Morgan Wallen on "White Bone."

His appreciation for Langley also predates his Instagram comment. Drake played her smash hit "Choosin' Texas" while DJing at a Houston club in July.

The admiration comes as Langley continues one of the biggest runs of her career. "Choosin' Texas" has now spent 18 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, giving it the fourth-longest reign at No. 1 in the chart's history.

Langley's sophomore album, Dandelion, has also been a major success. Released in April, the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 169,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate.

And while a Drake collaboration would be new territory, Langley has already crossed into hip-hop. She joined BigXthaPlug on the Platinum-certified "Hell at Night" in 2025, which reached No. 26 on the Hot 100. Earlier this month, she also teamed with Koe Wetzel for "Jaded."

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