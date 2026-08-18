Drake Calls Ella Langley a 'Goated Pen' and Fans Are Begging for a Collab

Drake is making it clear he's among Ella Langley's growing list of fans, and his latest show of support has listeners calling for the two stars to get in the studio together. The Toronto rapper jumped into the comments of Langley's Instagram post on Sunday, Aug. 16, where the country singer shared a recap of her recent sold-out Dandelion Tour shows in Austin, Corpus Christi and Fort Worth. "Goated pen 🖊️," Drake wrote, praising Langley's songwriting.

The comment quickly picked up more than 4,000 likes, while Langley responded with a shocked emoji. Fans soon filled Drake's replies with requests for a collaboration. "@champagnepapi Omg collab with her please," one fan wrote. Another added, "Her pen def not dry. We need that collab gang." Drake's praise came just hours after Langley showed some love to his music. On Saturday, Aug. 15, the Alabama native posted a TikTok lip-syncing Lil Wayne's chorus from "HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right)," his collaboration with Drake from 2011's Take Care.