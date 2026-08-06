ASAP Rocky didn't hesitate when he was asked whether Tyler, the Creator is really gay or just "trolling." The topic came up during Rocky’s recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show after Jason Lee praised Rocky for being consistently comfortable with himself. “You know what else I love about my relationship with you? You're so confident in who you are,” Lee said near the 38-minute mark in the video linked below. “You've always been the same with me on camera, off camera, in person, on the phone.”

Lee added, “There's so much weird shit in hip-hop where people are afraid to be friends with somebody who's gay, like publicly, and I think it's ‘cause they they be fucking with the gays on the low.” Rocky replied, “My brother is Tyler the Creator, Jason.” “But is he really gay or ‘trolling’ gay?” Lee asked. “That n***a gay, man,” Rocky said before adding, “Look, it walk like a duck, quack like a duck. I never saw the n***a do no gay shit. But the n***a play gay all day.” The conversation took a playful turn when Lee joked that he would date Tyler.

“Ah, y'all n****s gotta chill with that,” Rocky said with a laugh. “The only thing is ... we would burn the internet down,” Lee added. “He would do some weird shit and then I would go straight to Instagram.” Rocky joked, “I don't even want to picture y'all two n****s. Just erase that. Yo, we retract that. We gonna edit that ... in the edit suite.” The question of whether Tyler is merely trolling with comments about his sexuality came up in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone’s Ernest Baker. At the time, Baker recalled the then 24-year-old rapper would not go more than several minutes “without him saying he’s going to suck someone’s dick or him accusing someone of wanting to suck dick.”