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Tyler, The Creator Is Throwing a $5 Dance Party in Atlanta Tonight, Fulfilling Promise to Fan

As with last year's NY and LA events, Tyler is urging those who "aren't going to dance" to refrain from attending.

Tyler, the Creator wearing a black jacket and cap, smiling on the red carpet at the "Jackass" event.
Image via Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer

Tyler, The Creator is making good on a promise he made to a fan exactly one year ago today.

As you may recall, Tyler’s ninth studio album, the Grammy-nominated DON’T TAP THE GLASS, was commemorated with a pair of intimate events in Los Angeles and New York. Now, Atlanta is getting their chance, as the Marty Supreme standout has unveiled details for a dance party at the 1,500-capacity Enspire Mercantile venue.

“Don’t come if you aren’t going to dance,” reads the announcement for the only-five-dollars-to-get-in Aug. 10 event, echoing the messaging used last year.

As of this writing, tickets for the Monday night throwdown appear to be entirely sold out.

In 2025, as Tyler himself pointed out, he told a fan “you have my word” when saying that he would throw an Atlanta dance party in the future akin to the ones held elsewhere that year.

The well-received DON’T TAP THE GLASS arrived last July, with its release coming less than a year after its predecessor, CHROMAKOPIA, which also garnered unanimous acclaim. Both albums went on to score nominations at the 2026 Grammys, leading to CHROMAKOPIA ultimately landing a Best Album Cover win.

Those assuming something new is on the immediate horizon would do well to recalibrate, as Tyler already cautioned against such speculation back in June.

For now, maybe give living in the moment a try.

Just dance.

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