Tyler, The Creator Is Throwing a $5 Dance Party in Atlanta Tonight, Fulfilling Promise to Fan

“Don’t come if you aren’t going to dance,” reads the announcement for the only-five-dollars-to-get-in Aug. 10 event, echoing the messaging used last year. As of this writing, tickets for the Monday night throwdown appear to be entirely sold out.

In 2025, as Tyler himself pointed out, he told a fan “you have my word” when saying that he would throw an Atlanta dance party in the future akin to the ones held elsewhere that year.