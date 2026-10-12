ScHoolboy Q Says New Album 'THank Que' Will Be Out in 2027: 'I Will Never Retire'

As seen in footage captured at a recent show in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Blank Face LP , Q had two important updates to share with fans. For one, his new album , THank Que, will be out in 2027. And two, he has zero interest in retirement.

Don’t expect ScHoolboy Q to step away from music anytime soon.

“New album called THank Que coming out next year,” Q said in the closing moments of a recent show. “I promise you that. 10-year anniversary, and I’mma be around for the 20th too. I promise that. I will never retire.”

In a previous update shared over the summer, Q said he was “wrapping up” work on the project, adding that it consisted of 12 tracks.

“Been working on tHis for a minute,” Q said at the time. “Yes, I’m coming back.”

THank Que will serve as the follow-up to 2024’s Blue Lips, which drew extensive praise for the Top Dawg Entertainment artist. The hype was particularly high for that one, as its release came five years after its predecessor, CrasH Talk.

A specific drop date for THank Que is yet to be announced. The Blank Face LP anniversary tour continues with a show at Novo in Los Angeles tonight (Oct. 12) followed by stops in Phoenix, Oakland, and Las Vegas.