GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

ScHoolboy Q Announces New 'Thank Que' Album On Instagram

He hasn't revealed a release date yet.

ScHoolboy Q
(Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

ScHoolboy Q has announced a new album.

The rapper took to social media on Thursday (July 9) with an Instagram Stories post unveiling the new project and its name.

“New chapter,” he wrote over a photo. “Wrapping up this 12-song album called Thank Que. Been working on this for a minute. I’m coming back.”

Q’s new project will be a follow-up to his 2024 album Blue Lips. That LP, which debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart, featured appearances from artists like Rico Nasty, Freddie Gibbs, Childish Major, and more.

Earlier this year, Q revealed that he’d stopped smoking weed during an appearance on the Par 3 Podcast with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon. The rapper also revealed what inspired him to give it up.

"Me, personally, I feel like I got everything I got out of it," he explained. "I’ve been smoking so much, and smoking, like, 20 times a day. At some point, it ain’t really doing nothing. You just got this oral [fixation]. You’re just constantly doing it… But it was mainly for my daughters, my kids. Just to let them know you can do anything."

"My seven-year-old, I don’t try to put the pressure [on] yet, but my [oldest] daughter, she's about to be 17,” Q added. “She go through her ups and downs, and she's finally hit adversity in her life, where she’s going through problems and issues. And then it was just, like, me constantly telling her you can do anything. Like, don't even trip."

The rapper continued on, explaining that even though he’d smoked his “whole life,” he hadn’t gone back to it ever since he gave it up. "Now it's like, 'Now what you got? Give me something back,'" he said. "I’m never going to do it again. I’m never smoking again. I got so much out of it… I will say that it does have health benefits for certain people. But the way I was using it? No. But most importantly, you can do anything if you put your mind to it."

Related Stories

Schoolboy Q drops new single soccer dad.
Music

Schoolboy Q Returns With New Single "Soccer Dad"

Schoolboy Q has returned with his first new single since 2019. After teasing the track on Twitter, the rapper dropped off “Soccer Dad" to streaming services.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1574 days ago
ScHoolboy Q performs on stage at Spilt Milk on December 7, 2025 in Perth, Australia.
Music

Schoolboy Q Responds to Speculation He's Using Ozempic: 'Never Been More Offended in My Life'

The Top Dawg rapper also shared that he works out at least six days a week.

Joe Price104 days ago
Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q
Music

Kendrick Lamar Surprises Fans By Bringing Out Schoolboy Q at Australia Grand National Show

Dot is set to wrap up his 5-month-long Grand National Tour in Sydney, Australia this month.

tara mahadevan228 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App