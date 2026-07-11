ScHoolboy Q Announces New 'Thank Que' Album On Instagram

The rapper took to social media on Thursday (July 9) with an Instagram Stories post unveiling the new project and its name.

Q’s new project will be a follow-up to his 2024 album Blue Lips. That LP, which debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart, featured appearances from artists like Rico Nasty, Freddie Gibbs, Childish Major, and more.

Earlier this year, Q revealed that he’d stopped smoking weed during an appearance on the Par 3 Podcast with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon. The rapper also revealed what inspired him to give it up.

"Me, personally, I feel like I got everything I got out of it," he explained. "I’ve been smoking so much, and smoking, like, 20 times a day. At some point, it ain’t really doing nothing. You just got this oral [fixation]. You’re just constantly doing it… But it was mainly for my daughters, my kids. Just to let them know you can do anything."

"My seven-year-old, I don’t try to put the pressure [on] yet, but my [oldest] daughter, she's about to be 17,” Q added. “She go through her ups and downs, and she's finally hit adversity in her life, where she’s going through problems and issues. And then it was just, like, me constantly telling her you can do anything. Like, don't even trip."

The rapper continued on, explaining that even though he’d smoked his “whole life,” he hadn’t gone back to it ever since he gave it up. "Now it's like, 'Now what you got? Give me something back,'" he said. "I’m never going to do it again. I’m never smoking again. I got so much out of it… I will say that it does have health benefits for certain people. But the way I was using it? No. But most importantly, you can do anything if you put your mind to it."