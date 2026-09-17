Yes, Rolling Loud Is Actually Selling Official Trash Cans for $999

Readers who have been waiting around for a reason to spend roughly a grand on a trash can, sans bags, are in luck.
Thursday (Sept. 17), Rolling Loud, in a self-aware move, announced that a 96-gallon official trash can will be going for $999.99 (plus shipping and handling costs). Festival reps also shared a photo of the Rolling Loud-branded receptacle in question, noting that availability was “limited” while tucking in a “trash bags not included” disclaimer.
At the time of this writing, a quick search of the official Rolling Loud merch page warranted zero trash can listings. However, the item is available as an add-on when buying festival tickets. Complex has reached out to festival reps for more details.
Trash cans have been known to be lobbed into the air at past iterations of the festival, which is back in Orlando for three straight nights at Camping World Stadium next May.