Yes, Rolling Loud Is Actually Selling Official Trash Cans for $999

Readers who have been waiting around for a reason to spend roughly a grand on a trash can, sans bags, are in luck.

Thursday (Sept. 17), Rolling Loud, in a self-aware move, announced that a 96-gallon official trash can will be going for $999.99 (plus shipping and handling costs). Festival reps also shared a photo of the Rolling Loud-branded receptacle in question, noting that availability was “limited” while tucking in a “trash bags not included” disclaimer.