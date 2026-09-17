There is almost always a Week 1 NFL stunner. Last week, the Chargers were the team that was bitten by the upset snake, and a decent chunk of NFL Survivor Pool contestants will be cursing Jim Harbaugh and crew for the rest of the 2026-27 season. LA had an implied probability of 81 percent at Fanatics Markets to beat Arizona last Sunday. The Cardinals ended up winning, 26-14, and as a result 32.5 percent of NFL Survivor Pool users on Yahoo were eliminated. Those fortunate enough to have survived are now turning their attention to Week 2. Below, we will take a look at the most popular Week 2 NFL Survivor Pool picks based on implied probability of victory at Fanatics Markets. Dolphins at 49ers

The 49ers have the highest implied probability to win this week, as they are at 90 percent at Fanatics Markets. San Francisco is a -13.5 spread favorite at Fanatics Sportsbook.

One pause for concern with the 49ers is that they are returning from Australia. Will San Francisco still be on Kangaroo Time? In addition, San Francisco heard all summer about how great the division-rival Rams were going to be. They had all the motivation in the world in Week 1. In Week 2? Not much motivation at all against a Dolphins team that has the lowest of expectations. Miami was able to hang around last week against the Raiders before ultimately losing, 27-13.

Browns at Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have the second-highest implied probability to win this week, as they are 80 percent at Fanatics Markets. Tampa Bay is a -7.5 favorite.

Every year in NFL Survivor Pools, there is a team that is quickly identified as the “worst” in the league and a strategy for many is to pick against that team week-in, and week-out. The Browns are that sad-sack team for many, as they turned in a brutal performance in Week 1 against the Jaguars. Jacksonville was up, 24-0, at halftime and coasted to a 34-10 victory. Todd Monken is sticking with Deshaun Watson at quarterback for Week 2 against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is coming off a hard-fought 33-27 loss to the Bengals in which they were plagued by turnovers.

Saints at Ravens

The Ravens had one of the more impressive outings of Week 1 as they went into Indianapolis and blasted the Colts, 41-23. The immortal Derrick Henry looked as good as ever as he ran for 144 yards on 24 carries.

The Saints had the most impressive loss, if there is such a thing, in Week 1. New Orleans went to overtime with the Lions and only lost when they had an unsuccessful 2-point conversion try at the end. The Ravens have a 79 percent implied probability to beat the Saints on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is a -7.5 favorite at Fanatics Sportsbook.

NFL Week 2 implied probabilities

Here are the NFL Week 2 implied probabilities for all of the favorites at Fanatics Markets.

Lions at Bills: Bills 69%

Eagles at Titans: Eagles 76%

Packers at Jets: Packers 62%

Browns at Buccaneers: Buccaneers 80%

Steelers at Patriots: Patriots 69%

Bengals at Texans: Texans 59%

Vikings at Bears: Bears 67%

Saints at Ravens: Ravens 79%

Panthers at Falcons: Panthers 57%

Raiders at Chargers: Chargers 73%

Jaguars at Broncos: Broncos 59%

Dolphins at 49ers: 49ers 90%

Commanders at Cowboys: Cowboys 66%

Seahawks at Cardinals: Seahawks 66%

Colts at Chiefs: Chiefs 73%

Giants at Rams: Rams 74%

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