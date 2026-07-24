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Twitter users are losing it over a viral video of a Florida man defending his home from an alligator, daringly capturing the reptile inside a trash can.Brad Callas
The comedian and $100 million pontificator has been down the misinformation road before, last time getting a condemnation from Dr. Anthony Fauci.Trace William Cowen
Life
People Are Loving This Video of CNN's Chris Cuomo Calling Anti-Vaccine Restaurant Owner an 'Idiot'
The cringe-filled interview came after a California restaurant owner started making headlines for his bizarre treatment of vaccinated people.Trace William Cowen
The Republican conspiracy theorist, who previously inspired mockery by saying exercise was her COVID protection, is doubling down on her latest comments.Trace William Cowen