The Best Rolling Loud Apparel & Merch Available on Complex

Since launching in Miami in 2015, Rolling Loud has grown into the biggest hip-hop festival in the world, expanding from one Florida event into a global brand with festivals across multiple continents. Its clothing has expanded beyond traditional festival merch, too, with everything from event-specific gear to RL Studios, the brand’s dedicated fashion label. Here are six of the best Rolling Loud pieces available on Complex right now.
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Rolling Loud Tattoo Hoodie
Price: $145
How To Buy: Shop Rolling Loud —> Rolling Loud Tattoo Hoodie on Complex
Rolling Loud links up with For Those Who Sin, the cult Los Angeles brand known for its dark imagery and distressed designs. The collaboration covers a faded black zip-up with laser-cut appliqués of skulls, palm trees, stars, and tattoo-style lettering, with a skeleton riding a motorcycle across the back. A garment wash and enzyme spray give the French terry its faded, worn-in finish.
Rolling Loud Pit Faith Snapback Hat
Price: $50
How To Buy: Shop Rolling Loud —> Rolling Loud Pit Faith Snapback Hat on Complex
The Pit Faith Snapback has the feel of a cap that’s already been through a few Rolling Loud weekends. The blue cotton twill gets a heavily distressed finish, with frayed edges and embroidered Rolling Loud graphics across the front, side, brim, and back. A small crystal logo on the brim adds a more unexpected finishing touch.
Rolling Loud Anarchy Flannel
Price: $125
How To Buy: Shop Rolling Loud —> Rolling Loud Anarchy Flannel on Complex
The Anarchy Flannel uses black-and-grey buffalo plaid as a base for rough-edged canvas patches. The patches mix punk musician portraits, public-warning poster art, vintage magazine imagery, and grainy black-and-white photos across the front, back, and one sleeve. The mismatched sizes and frayed borders recall the D.I.Y. cut-and-paste look of punk zines and flyers, with a name that connects back to the Sex Pistols’ “Anarchy in the U.K.”
Loud Forever Baseball Jersey
Price: $110
How To Buy: Shop Rolling Loud —> Loud Forever Baseball Jersey on Complex
Jerseys have become a staple of Rolling Loud’s clothing lineup, with the brand putting its spin on everything from soccer and football kits to hockey and motocross gear. The Loud Forever version takes its cues from a classic baseball uniform, with black satin, white piping, a button front, and arched “ROLLING” lettering across the chest. On the back is an oversized “LOUD” graphic, surrounded by a star, the number 15, and the phrase “Rage Now Rest Later,” while a small Rolling Loud Tour patch sits near the hem.
Rolling Loud Tattoo Sweatpant
Price: $110
How To Buy: Shop Rolling Loud —> Rolling Loud Tattoo Sweatpant on Complex
The Tattoo Sweatpant picks up the same faded tattoo graphics as the matching For Those Who Sin hoodie, this time across a roomy, straight-leg fit. The artwork—including an FTWS mark for the Los Angeles collaborator—runs down the fronts and backs of both legs, while the washed black base keeps the white and pale-blue details muted. Together with the hoodie, they make up a matching head-to-toe set.
RL Eagle Vintage Black Tee
Price: $70
How To Buy: Shop Rolling Loud —> RL Eagle Vintage Black Tee on Complex
The RL Eagle Vintage Black Tee is an homage to vintage motorcycle shirts, right down to Rolling Loud’s take on a Harley-style shield logo. A bald eagle fills the front, while an oversized version of the shield covers the back. The washed heavyweight cotton and distressed finish help sell the vintage look, while crystal appliqués add a small hit of shine.