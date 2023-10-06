Fans Think Drake Is Shading Rihanna in New Song "Fear of Heights”

With Dogs Day now in full swing, it’s as good of a time as any to wade into more speculative waters when it comes to Drake’s lyrics on “Fear of Heights.”
As you’ve no doubt seen across social media in the hours since For All the Dogs rolled out, some listeners are convinced that Drake is talking about Rihanna on the song in question, which opens with the 6 god asserting he’s not “still hung up on” a woman he does not directly name.
Those arguing the rapper's first verse on the track is about Rihanna point first to the pronunciation of “gyal” as a link. A few lines later, Drake sings the word “anti” multiple times. Anti, of course, is the title of Rihanna’s acclaimed 2016 album, which featured the Drake collab “Work.”
Later, Drake mentions “that man” who’s “still with you" and imagines where they might vacation together.
"Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you?
That could never be
Gyal can't ruin me
Better him than me
Better it's not me
I'm anti, I'm anti
Yeah, and the sex was average with you
Yeah, I'm anti 'cause I had it with you
Okay, I'm auntie like your daddy's sister
Auntie like a family picture
And I had way badder bitches than you, TBH
Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can't leave you
Y'all go on vacation, I bet it's Antilles"
Social media was quick to jump on the lyrics, some of which remained a point of contention among listeners at the time of this writing. Those who've followed either artist over the years will note that Drake's feelings about Rihanna in the past are publicly known.
“She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old,” Drake said when presenting Rihanna with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. "She’s one of my best friends in the world."
These comments were followed that same year by another wave of dating rumors surrounding the two. By 2018, however, the two were no longer even friends, at least according to Rihanna. Fast forward to 2023, and Rihanna has started a family with ASAP Rocky. The couple welcomed their second child together earlier this year.
Perhaps the most ironic part of the song is Drake opening a verse that may be directed at Rihanna, a woman he was rumored to have dated years ago, with the lines
See what fans are saying about "Fear of Heights" below. The song was produced by OZ, Nik D, Pooh Beatz, xynothing, and BNYX®. For All the Dogs is out now.