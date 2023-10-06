Fans Think Drake Is Shading Rihanna in New Song "Fear of Heights”

With Dogs Day now in full swing, it’s as good of a time as any to wade into more speculative waters when it comes to Drake’s lyrics on “Fear of Heights.”

As you’ve no doubt seen across social media in the hours since For All the Dogs rolled out, some listeners are convinced that Drake is talking about Rihanna on the song in question, which opens with the 6 god asserting he’s not “still hung up on” a woman he does not directly name.

Those arguing the rapper's first verse on the track is about Rihanna point first to the pronunciation of “gyal” as a link. A few lines later, Drake sings the word “anti” multiple times. Anti, of course, is the title of Rihanna’s acclaimed 2016 album, which featured the Drake collab “Work.”

Later, Drake mentions “that man” who’s “still with you" and imagines where they might vacation together.

"Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you?

That could never be

Gyal can't ruin me

Better him than me

Better it's not me

I'm anti, I'm anti

Yeah, and the sex was average with you

Yeah, I'm anti 'cause I had it with you

Okay, I'm auntie like your daddy's sister

Auntie like a family picture

And I had way badder bitches than you, TBH

Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can't leave you

Y'all go on vacation, I bet it's Antilles"

Social media was quick to jump on the lyrics, some of which remained a point of contention among listeners at the time of this writing. Those who've followed either artist over the years will note that Drake's feelings about Rihanna in the past are publicly known.