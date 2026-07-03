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Rihanna
Music

Rihanna Announces 'Savage Summer' Is 'Activated' With New Savage x Fenty Drop

The theme of the drop, it seems, is cherries.

Trey Alston76 days ago
Rihanna and Vivian Wilson
Music

Rihanna Enlists Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter for New Savage X Fenty Campaign

Rihanna tapped Vivian Wilson, Musk's daughter, for Savage X Fenty's new campaign.

tara mahadevan190 days ago
Savage x Fenty
Music

Rihanna Drops New Savage x Fenty Collection Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

The singer and entrepreneur kicked off the new year with pre-Valentine's Day thirst traps.

Jaelani Turner-Williams192 days ago
Rihanna poses in a purple patterned bikini against a blue tiled wall. In one image, she leans on the wall; in the other, she sits on a white chair.
Style

Rihanna Cleverly Hides Baby Bump in New Fenty Lingerie Photo Shoot

Earlier this month, the singer announced she was expecting her third child with ASAP Rocky.

Alex Ocho413 days ago
Savage X Fenty
Style

Rihanna Poses in Pink Thong for Racy Savage X Fenty Bridal Collection Campaign

Rihanna posed in a bustier, a thong, and stockings for her new bridal lingerie collections.

Jaelani Turner-Williams458 days ago
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Rihanna wearing a large blue feathered hat and matching outfit, adorned with sparkling jewelry, looking to the side.
Music

Rihanna Advises Against Writing Her a 'Corny' Love Song: 'Trust Me, I’ve Seen It'

"Please never make me a love song," RiRi told the world in a new Savage X Fenty video.

Trace William Cowen535 days ago
Rihanna in a red outfit with styled hair and a pink background.
Style

Rihanna Is a Sexy Cupid in Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Campaign

The collection has looks spanning sultry satin and luxurious lace pieces appropriate for the holiday.

Jaelani Turner-Williams556 days ago
Rihanna poses in lingerie with a feathered headpiece, kneeling on the floor.
Style

Rihanna Lights Up the Holidays with Savage X Fenty’s Starlet Nights Collection

From lace corsets to metallic lingerie, the singer's latest collection promises to spice things up for the holiday season.

Alex Ocho590 days ago
Rihanna, RZA, and Riot wearing the Forever Savage Hooded Onesies.
Style

Rihanna and Sons RZA, Riot Star in Savage X Fenty Holiday Campaign

Mother and sons deck the halls in matching onesie pajamas, fashionably kicking off the holidays.

Jaelani Turner-Williams625 days ago
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A$AP Rocky and his son pose in coordinated casual attire; A$AP Rocky flexes his arm while wearing bandana-patterned boxers, showcasing his tattoos
Style

ASAP Rocky and Son RZA Star in Savage X Fenty Campaign

ASAP Rocky and his eldest son, RZA, are the stars of the Savage X Classics drop.

Jaelani Turner-Williams738 days ago
Woman with red lipstick and straight hair with bangs smiling
Style

Rihanna Reflects on Past Revealing Outfits, Says They Give Her the ‘Ick’ Now: ‘I Really Did That?’

The 'Unapologetic' singer, now an 'evolved young lady,' said on Wednesday that she can't believe some of the fashion choices she made when she was younger.

Alex Ocho818 days ago
Style

Rihanna Reveals Her Love Language for Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign

The multi-hyphenate modeled a selection of pink lingerie, including an unlined bra and fishnet stockings. The V-Day collection is available now.

Joshua Espinoza917 days ago
Rihanna in new Savage X Fenty campaign
Style

Rihanna and Baby RZA Star in Campaign for Savage X Fenty Maternity Capsule

The Rihanna-designed capsule features three new bralettes and a t-shirt that reads "make more babies."

Trace William Cowen1073 days ago
Style

Rihanna Steps Down as Savage X Fenty CEO, Appoints Hillary Super: ‘She Is A Strong Leader’

<a href="https://www.complex.com/tag/rihanna" target="_blank">Rihanna</a> is stepping away from her role as Chief Executive Officer of <a href="https://www.complex.com/tag/savage_x_fenty" target="_blank">Savage X Fenty</a>, the lingerie company she founded in 2018.

Brad Callas1120 days ago
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Rihanna stars in a campaign image
Style

Rihanna Stars in New Campaign for Savage X Fenty's Limited Edition Game Day Collection

Next month, Rihanna is slated to deliver a much-anticipated headlining performance at the Super Bowl. But first, Savage X Fenty is dropping new wares.

Trace William Cowen1285 days ago

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