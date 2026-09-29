Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Home Shooting Suspect Ruled Fit to Stand Trial

A Florida woman accused of shooting at Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s home earlier this year is mentally fit to stand trial, per a competency ruling announced by a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday (Sept. 29).

The woman, 36-year-old Ivanna Ortiz, underwent psychiatric evaluations prior to Tuesday’s ruling, as reported by Associated Press. Ortiz is expected to appear in court for a hearing on Wednesday.

In March, Ortiz was hit with charges including attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper in connection with the shooting. She has pleaded not guilty.

“Opening fire in any populated neighborhood is extremely dangerous, puts lives at risk, and will be fully prosecuted,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said when first announcing the charges against Ortiz. “Thankfully, no one was injured in this shooting, but this careless violence will not be tolerated in our community. Such shooters will find their next destination to be our jails and prisons.”

Rocky addressed the shooting in an interview with VIBE earlier this year, calling it “fucked up” and “unprovoked.” The Don’t Be Dumb artist also said that it “took away a lot of peace and happiness.”