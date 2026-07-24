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D4vd.
Music

D4vd Murder Case: Graphic Sexual Photos of Celeste Rivas Shown In Court

Unable to handle the shocking photos, the deceased's parents left the court before they were shown.

Jaelani Turner-Williams39 minutes ago
Tay-K.
Music

Tay-K Wins Temporary Pause in His Murder Case Appeal

The Texas rapper had asked for the pause so he could gather details about a key issue in the case.

Shawn Setaro23 hours ago
Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane & The New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020 in College Park, Georgia.
Music

Pooh Shiesty's Last-Ditch Effort to Get Out on Bond Fails

The case's current judge didn't agree to reconsider the previous judge's decision.

Shawn Setaro4 days ago
Rapper Pooh Shiesty wearing a yellow cap sideways, with jewelry, and a black mask, posing with his hand raised.
Music

Pooh Shiesty's Father Denied Request to Leave House to Manage Memphis Properties

The rapper's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., is currently under house arrest while facing federal kidnapping charges.

Alex Ocho11 days ago
Rapper Lil Durk performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

Lil Durk Files Motion to Sever New Racketeering Charges in Murder-for-Hire Case

Durk wants to separate out his new charges from his old ones.

Shawn Setaro25 days ago
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All Star JR
Music

AllStar JR Federal Gun Trial In Houston Delayed To 2026

The federal firearms case tied to an alleged restaurant shooting involving a now-paralyzed NBA Ben10 is set for an August 2026 jury trial.

Mark Elibert29 days ago
Pooh Shiesty.
Music

Pooh Shiesty's Alleged Robbery Victim Asks Judge to Keep Rapper in Jail Until Trial

The Memphis rapper has been accused of kidnapping Gucci Mane and several others at gunpoint.

Jaelani Turner-Williams30 days ago
Allstar JR
Music

AllStar JR Seeks 60-Day Delay of Federal Firearms Trial

The Detroit rapper's legal team has filed for a continuance that would push the trial from July to September 2026.

tara mahadevan33 days ago
Chris Brown
Pop Culture

Chris Brown Dog Attack Trial Ends in Mistrial Due to Juror Misconduct

The selection process for the new jury has already begun.

tara mahadevan37 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Rapper Lil Durk performs during Morehouse & Spelman College Homecoming 2023 at Morehouse College on October 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Lil Durk’s Co-Defendants File Motion to Sever Ties From Rapper In Murder-for-Hire Case

OTF members Deandre Wilson and David Lindsey have renewed their motion to sever from Durk's murder-for-hire case.

Jaelani Turner-Williams42 days ago
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Michael Jackson.
Music

Michael Jackson Child Sex Abuse Accusers Given 2028 Trial Date

The accusers, James Safechuck and Wade Robson, appeared in HBO documentary 'Leaving Neverland.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams42 days ago
US R&B singer Chris Brown (R) arrives at the Southwark Crown Court in London on January 28, 2026. Brown returned to the UK court after pleading not guilty in July 2025 on further charges stemming from an alleged London nightclub brawl in 2023. NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 9: Rihanna is seen on June 9, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Chris Brown Successfully Requests to Exclude Rihanna Assault In $90M Dog Bite Trial

The R&B vocalist asked to block mention of the 2009 assault in his upcoming trial.

Jaelani Turner-Williams45 days ago
The OnlyFans logo appears on a smartphone screen and as the background on a laptop computer screen in this photo illustration in Athens, Greece, on August 9, 2025.
Life

Onlyfans Creator Pleads Guilty to Killing Man Who She Binded in Saran Wrap and Suffocated to Death

Rylaarsdam pleaded guilty for involuntary manslaughter after she binded one of her clients in saran wrap.

Jaelani Turner-Williams46 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 28: Daphne Joy attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on December 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Daphne Joy On Whether Size Matters: 'It's All About the Motion in the Ocean'

The OnlyFans creator claimed that a man who's not "well-endowed" isn't the "end all or be all" for her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams49 days ago
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Karmelo Anthony
Life

17-Year-Old Who Fatally Stabbed High School Track Athlete at Track Meet Charged With Murder

The suspect's family has raised over $600,000 for his legal defense fund.

tara mahadevan54 days ago
Judge Denies Bill Cosby's Request for New Trial in $60M Sexual Assault Trial
Pop Culture

Bill Cosby Loses Bid for New Trial, $59M Sexual Assault Civil Verdict Stands

Inside the ruling that keeps a $59.25M verdict alive, and why the judge says Bill Cosby already got a fair shot in court.

Bernadette Giacomazzo54 days ago

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