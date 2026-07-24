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Just weeks before Durk's murder-for-hire trial was supposed to start, prosecutors added racketeering to the mix. Here's how it happened, and what it means.Shawn Setaro
We looked at the paperwork and asked some experts to see what the likeliest outcome will be.Shawn Setaro
There were two words the jury never got to hear that could have made a big difference.Shawn Setaro
Music
"A Freako Is Not a R.I.C.O.:” Diddy’s Biggest Supporter Speaks on Verdict and That Infamous Shirt
Charlucci Finney was with Diddy's family every day during his federal trial, and he's got some thoughts.Shawn Setaro