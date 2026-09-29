Sneakers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Debuts Orange Virgil Abloh Archive x Nike Air Force 1

Here's an early look at the new V.A.A. x Nike Air Force 1 colorway.

V.A.A. x Nike Air Force 1 Low
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander previews the orange V.A.A. x Nike Air Force 1 Low. Via @twoshai

Another sneaker project between the Virgil Abloh Archive (V.A.A.) and Nike could to be on the way.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2026-27 NBA Media Day yesterday, the team’s star guard and Nike athlete Shai Gilgeous-Alexander debuted an orange-colored V.A.A. x Nike Air Force 1 Low. A closer look at the sneaker was later shared again on Instagram through a tongue-and-cheek burner account, pictured above.

The previously unseen V.A.A. x Nike Air Force 1 Low features a similar design to the Off-White version that the late Virgil Abloh introduced at ComplexCon in 2017. This pair dons a predominantly orange color scheme that’s offset by a metallic silver Swoosh on the sides with a neon green tab underneath. The standout elements of the shoe are the V.A.A. branding on the medial side, the circular cutout on the tongue, and the white zip tie attached to the shoelaces. Completing the look is a dual “AIR” branding on the midsole.

Despite the preview from SGA, release details for the orange V.A.A. x Nike Air Force 1 Low have yet to be announced by the collaborators. Check back soon for updates.

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