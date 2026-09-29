Another sneaker project between the Virgil Abloh Archive (V.A.A.) and Nike could to be on the way.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2026-27 NBA Media Day yesterday, the team’s star guard and Nike athlete Shai Gilgeous-Alexander debuted an orange-colored V.A.A. x Nike Air Force 1 Low. A closer look at the sneaker was later shared again on Instagram through a tongue-and-cheek burner account, pictured above.