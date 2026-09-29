We are now a full month into the 2026-27 college football season and we’re starting to get a good grasp of which players are in true Heisman Trophy contention. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith leads the way as he has +280 Heisman odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor, and Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell are also among the favorites to bring home college football’s most prestigious hardware. Below, we will look at the Fanatics Heisman odds board, and highlight some of the more intriguing names on the list. Heisman Trophy odds

Here are the current Heisman Trophy odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Jeremiah Smith (+280)

Darian Mensah (+370)

Kamario Taylor (+750)

Keelon Russell (+1100)

Trinidad Chambliss (+1100)

CJ Carr (+1300)

Jadan Baugh (+1300)

Julian Sayin (+3000)

Arch Manning (+3000)

Malachi Toney (+3000)

Gunner Stockton (+3000)

Drew Mestemaker (+3500)

Josh Hoover (+5000)

Sam Leavitt (+5000)

Aaron Philo (+6500)

Nico Iamaleava (+8000)

Jeremiah Smith (+280)

Smith, who may very well go down as the greatest wide receiver in the history of the WR factory that is Ohio State, has put up massive numbers through four games. He had 8 catches for 151 yards against Ball State in the Buckeyes’ opener, then 8 catches for 164 yards against Texas. Last week against Illinois, Smith went loco as he had 12 catches for 217 yards and 4 TDs. We are living in an era where winning the Heisman Trophy as a receiver is doable. For many years, it seemed that quarterbacks and running backs were the only players that received true consideration. Since 2020, however, we have seen two receivers win the trophy, as Alabama’s DeVonta Smith won in 2020, and Colorado’s Travis Hunter won in 2024. Darian Mensah (+370)

Mensah has Miami at 4-0, although the competition has not been great. You can only play the teams on your schedule, however, and Mensah has lit up the scoreboard time and time again. The Hurricanes’ QB had a beautiful 14:0 TD to INT ratio so far this season. Trinidad Chambliss (+1100)

Chambliss has faced the most rugged competition of the candidates we’ve highlighted thus far and his stats show it. He has an 8:3 TD to INT ratio but has a decent stat-padding opportunity this Saturday at Vanderbilt. Arch Manning (+3000)

Relatively speaking to the candidates at the top of the odds board, Manning’s numbers don’t exactly pop. He is averaging 215.5 passing yards per game and has a 7:3 TD to INT ratio.

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