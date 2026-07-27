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D4vd Will Stand Trial for Killing of Celeste Rivas

A judge ruled that there is probable cause to try the "Romantic Homicide" singer.

d4vd looks on during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Nathan J. Hochman, Los Angeles County District Attorney, announced earlier in the day that David Anthony Burke, known as d4vd, was charged with the first-degree murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found decomposed in his car.
(Photo by Ted Soqui - Pool/Getty Images)

D4vd will have to stand trial for the alleged killing and dismemberment of teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a Los Angeles judge ruled.

The “Romantic Homicide” singer had been the subject of a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court for the past week to determine whether there is probable cause for a trial. On Monday (July 27), Judge Charlaine Olmedo ruled that prosecutors had met their burden, and the singer will face trial on counts of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

“What was presented by our Office over the course of the last week is a small but illustrative fraction of the evidence investigators have accumulated that proves defendant Burke is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the brutal murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. “This has been a parent’s worst nightmare, hearing the ghoulish details of how their child was killed, dismembered and left as trash.

The preliminary hearing, which began last Tuesday, revealed a great deal of evidence that California prosecutors have against D4vd (real name David Burke), who is accused of killing and dismembering Rivas, who was likely 14 at the time of her death. Her body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke in September, 2025.

During the hearing, an autopsy doctor revealed that Rivas died from two sharp force wounds, and bled out for an extended period, possibly up to an hour.

Evidence indicated that Burke got Rivas pregnant, then convinced her to have an abortion in early 2024.

Burke, 21, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. During the hearing his attorney argued that there is “no evidence that Mr. Burke harbored a deliberate intent to kill” Rivas.

The murder charge against Burke carries special circumstance allegations including lying in wait, murder for financial gain, and killing a witness in a criminal investigation. If convicted as charged, Burke could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty. He will remain in jail until trial.

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