Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Released by Giants After Three Games

Beckham is reportedly being released by the team where he began his NFL career.

Odell Beckham Jr. with bleached hair, wearing a red sleeveless top and shorts, walks on a field holding red gloves. Stadium background.
(Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr.'s latest stint with the New York Giants is reportedly coming to an end.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the Giants are releasing the veteran wide receiver, citing sources. Garafolo shared the news on X alongside a photo of Beckham in his No. 13 Giants uniform.

Beckham played in three games this season while recording zero stats. The move will once again make Beckham available after his return to the franchise where his NFL career began. The three-time Pro Bowler originally became a star with New York after the Giants selected him in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

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