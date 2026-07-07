AllStar JR Should Stay Locked Up Pending Trial on Felon With Firearm Charges, Feds Say

Federal prosecutors in Texas argue that AllStar JR should remain incarcerated ahead of his trial after being charged for being a felon in possession of a firearm for the alleged shooting of NBA Ben 10 — despite his previous argument for being released.

In a new filing obtained by Complex, prosecutors responded to JR’s (real name Jeremy Christopher Ford) argument in late May that a Michigan magistrate judge’s decision the prior month to keep him incarcerated was wrong. That initial hearing was in Michigan, where JR lives. He was soon afterwards moved to Texas, where the alleged shooting took place.

In their filing on Monday (July 6), prosecutors wrote that JR’s request to his case’s judge to hold a hearing in order to reconsider that decision should be denied because the rapper didn’t “provide a sufficiently compelling reason” to revisit the decision.

“Defendant represents a clear danger to public safety that cannot be reasonably mitigated by any condition or combination of conditions this Court can craft,” reads the document. “Because the dangers Judge Altman described still exist and no new information has been produced that was not known to the Defendant at the time of his detention hearing in Detroit, Defendant’s detention remains warranted.”

The reference to “no new information” is a nod to JR’s earlier statement that there is “evidence and information that defense counsel understands was not presented to the Magistrate Judge in Detroit.”