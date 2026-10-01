Music

Rick Ross Battery Arrest: Rozay Allegedly 'Enraged' by Girlfriend Being Tagged in Instagram Post

Rozay is also alleged to have accused the woman of infidelity, which she denied. An attorney for the 'Set in Stone' artist calls the allegations "false."

Rick Ross wearing sunglasses and a large chain, standing in front of a backdrop with logos.
Image via Getty/Prince Williams/WireImage

Following the arrest of Rick Ross in Florida on Thursday (Oct. 1), more details are emerging on what is alleged to have transpired.

As previously reported, Ross, real name William Leonard Roberts II, was arrested on domestic violence charges, as initially revealed in Miami-Dade County inmate records. An attorney for the Set in Stone artist has since called the allegations against his client “false” while proclaiming his innocence.

An arrest affidavit viewed by Complex reveals more information on the claims against Ross, who was publicly accused of abuse by Jazzma Kendrick last month. The affidavit lists the date of the alleged incident as Aug. 28. The alleged victim, identified only as “JK,” is said to have been in a relationship with Ross “for approximately one year.” The two are also said to have lived together when the alleged incident occurred.

“Victim JK completed a police report in which she stated she was awoken by her boyfriend, William Roberts, a.k.a. Rick Ross, around 0744 hours due to the fact he was enraged she was tagged in a photo on Instagram,” reads the doc. “Victim JK stated that defendant Roberts questioned her about lying to him and then proceeded to slap the victim in the face. Later in the morning, defendant Roberts accused the victim of being involved in a relationship with an individual she was merely friends with.”

Ross is further accused of continuing to question the alleged victim “while she was in the bathroom,” with the affidavit adding that she was “struck” by Ross each time she denied the claims being made against her. Specifically, the alleged victim is said to have been struck in the chest “several times,” as well as “choked” to the point “she could not breathe.” Ross is also alleged to have grabbed the alleged victim “by her ponytail,” at which point he’s accused of slamming her “against the wall,” and later, causing “a busted lip” by striking her in the face.

The alleged victim ultimately left the home, with Ross later voluntarily surrendering himself to local police.

Complex has reached out to a legal rep for Ross for additional comment. This story may be updated. Charges listed against him in Thursday’s affidavit include battery by strangulation.

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