Rick Ross Battery Arrest: Rozay Allegedly 'Enraged' by Girlfriend Being Tagged in Instagram Post

Following the arrest of Rick Ross in Florida on Thursday (Oct. 1), more details are emerging on what is alleged to have transpired.

As previously reported, Ross, real name William Leonard Roberts II, was arrested on domestic violence charges, as initially revealed in Miami-Dade County inmate records. An attorney for the Set in Stone artist has since called the allegations against his client “false” while proclaiming his innocence.

An arrest affidavit viewed by Complex reveals more information on the claims against Ross, who was publicly accused of abuse by Jazzma Kendrick last month. The affidavit lists the date of the alleged incident as Aug. 28. The alleged victim, identified only as “JK,” is said to have been in a relationship with Ross “for approximately one year.” The two are also said to have lived together when the alleged incident occurred.

“Victim JK completed a police report in which she stated she was awoken by her boyfriend, William Roberts, a.k.a. Rick Ross, around 0744 hours due to the fact he was enraged she was tagged in a photo on Instagram,” reads the doc. “Victim JK stated that defendant Roberts questioned her about lying to him and then proceeded to slap the victim in the face. Later in the morning, defendant Roberts accused the victim of being involved in a relationship with an individual she was merely friends with.”