ComplexCon week is here, and already the debates are flying. I already see the comments. Everyone catching feelings over Sneaker of the Year. It's okay, we love to see the debate. Some people are already saying it's too early for Sneaker of the Year in October. Don't worry, we're a content machine company. We'll be back in December. We got cameras. We got bloggers. And my pen is still sharp. These debates are nothing new, though. 2013, we had a Sneaker of the Year roundtable. DJ Clark Kent and Gary Warnett were on that panel. Look those two titans of the industry up and see what they did. The game isn't the same without them. We miss them. We love them.

Three years later, our CEO Aaron Levant and Marc Eckō, their moonshot manifested. ComplexCon. I was walking the floor with Marc Eckō. His office is right here. He looked at the floor in Long Beach and shed one tear. I'm getting chills just thinking about it. The first ComplexCon Sneaker of the Year panel became the biggest hour in sneakers.

I'm not spoiling the list. But what are some shoes that should crack the top ten, that aren't on it? Let's start. Our man Action Bronson’s new silhouette. He doesn't even want to see a Jordan on the list. He'll tell it. Another New Balance, the JJJJound 1890—I call these the daily drivers. And a couple blocks away, a riot formed for the Palace Air Max 95. Didn't crack the top ten, but I love this shoe. And then of course, fourth quarter, Ronnie Fieg at the buzzer. Salmon toes? Close. But there's one. The one that I wanted to push for the top ten. Listen, I got power. I don't have all the power, though. Melitta Baumeister’s Nike collab. I think it's a tragedy that these aren't on the top ten. Every one is a one of one. All hand-painted, with the eyeballs on the side. All great shoes. Didn't make it.

What's gonna be in the top ten? Live. LA. Ten years. The biggest hour in sneakers. Say what up if you see me. Complex’s Sneaker of the Year panel, powered by Foot Locker, takes place live at ComplexCon at 7:30 EST on Sunday, October 4.

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