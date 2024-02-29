FRICO: Meek Mill Gay Jokes Are Flying After New Diddy Lawsuit and People Are Pointing Out the Homophobia

As Diddy’s legal issues continue to mount following another round of allegations of sexual assault, the discourse has turned not to the crimes at the heart of the latest lawsuit but to speculation about Meek Mill’s sexuality. Sadly, this is a turn we probably should have seen coming.

As previously reported, Meek is not visibly named in the lawsuit from Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who has accused Diddy of sexual assault and harassment. However, speculation was spurred by the description given for a rap artist listed as “redacted” in the 73-page complaint:

He is a Philadelphia Rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.

Jones’ suit alleges that this unnamed rapper was “on Mr. Combs’ yacht consorting with underaged girls, sex workers.” In a footnote, the redacted name is contextualized by saying it's “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.” Later, the redacted name is alleged to have had sex with Diddy:

Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper (REDACTED), R&B singer (REDACTED), and Stevie J.

Due to this line, both Meek and Usher were quickly made the subject of speculation and jokes, with Meek taking the brunt of the reactions. Usher, who might still be busy enjoying his honeymoon, has not responded.

Multiple Twitter (I refuse to call it X) users claimed Meek caught a "FRICO" in reference to speculation over his sexuality.

It's crucial to point out that the redacted rapper mentioned in the lawsuit was not accused of a crime in the filing. It’s equally important to note that none of this has been proven. Unlike some of the other allegations, Jones' claim about Meek Mill is not supported by photographic or video evidence.

In fact, a key part of Jones' Stevie J-focused accusations—namely, screenshots purporting to show him having sex with a white man—have been debunked. Adult film star D’Angelo “Knockout” Marquis claimed that it was him and not Stevie J in the pictures in question.

Furthermore, two women who are identified as underaged in the lawsuit have come forward and said they were the ones in the photos and were not minors at the time they were taken.