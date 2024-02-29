FRICO: Meek Mill Gay Jokes Are Flying After New Diddy Lawsuit and People Are Pointing Out the Homophobia

As Diddy’s legal issues continue to mount following another round of allegations of sexual assault, the discourse has turned not to the crimes at the heart of the latest lawsuit but to speculation about Meek Mill’s sexuality. Sadly, this is a turn we probably should have seen coming.
As previously reported, Meek is not visibly named in the lawsuit from Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who has accused Diddy of sexual assault and harassment. However, speculation was spurred by the description given for a rap artist listed as “redacted” in the 73-page complaint:
He is a Philadelphia Rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.
Jones’ suit alleges that this unnamed rapper was “on Mr. Combs’ yacht consorting with underaged girls, sex workers.” In a footnote, the redacted name is contextualized by saying it's “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.” Later, the redacted name is alleged to have had sex with Diddy:
Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper (REDACTED), R&B singer (REDACTED), and Stevie J.
Due to this line, both Meek and Usher were quickly made the subject of speculation and jokes, with Meek taking the brunt of the reactions. Usher, who might still be busy enjoying his honeymoon, has not responded.
Multiple Twitter (I refuse to call it X) users claimed Meek caught a "FRICO" in reference to speculation over his sexuality.
It's crucial to point out that the redacted rapper mentioned in the lawsuit was not accused of a crime in the filing. It’s equally important to note that none of this has been proven. Unlike some of the other allegations, Jones' claim about Meek Mill is not supported by photographic or video evidence.
In fact, a key part of Jones' Stevie J-focused accusations—namely, screenshots purporting to show him having sex with a white man—have been debunked. Adult film star D’Angelo “Knockout” Marquis claimed that it was him and not Stevie J in the pictures in question.
Furthermore, two women who are identified as underaged in the lawsuit have come forward and said they were the ones in the photos and were not minors at the time they were taken.
Even then, the actual alleged crimes involving minors have seemingly not garnered anywhere near the same amount of attention as a passing remark in the larger 73-page document about alleged sexual acts between grown men. Even if the claim is hearsay, it hasn't stopped people from taking something they heard from a twelfth party multiplied to the fifth power as fact and running as fast as they possibly could with it to social media, jokes in hand.
Put another way, the sexuality-centered jokes absolutely went off, despite this being the year 2024. Thankfully, several people on social media have since started to call out the idiocy, like so:
At one point, "FRICO" was trending on Twitter alongside Meek and Diddy’s name. Why FRICO? It's likely a nod to the alleged "freak-offs" mentioned amid coverage of last year's since-settled Cassie suit.
RICO, for those who don't know, stands for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, a federal law that was designed to go after the mafia and organized crime. It allows for prosecutors to link "apparently unrelated crimes with a common objective into a prosecutable pattern of racketeering." There are also state-level RICO laws. One example is Young Thug’s widely criticized case in Georgia, which rap fans are all too familiar with.
Homophobic jokes pushed the topic of Meek's sexuality to upper levels of Twitter's trending topics on multiple occasions.
Meek, who often isn’t the most graceful person on social media (to say the least), denied the speculation and proclaimed his love for “juicy pussy.”
Meek's flurry of tweets have arguably only fueled the homophobic jokes when he could have just said, as one Twitter user pointed out, "there’s nothing wrong with being gay, that’s just not me” or "the lawsuit is filled with lies" and left it at that. Though he's sent out a large number of tweets in response to the chatter, he did at least include “one love to the gay people" in one of his tweets. It also didn't help that Meek was accused of following a gay porn account with users sharing purported screenshots.
Speaking of tweets, Meek got into a lengthy and at times tense war of words with DJ Akademiks after the media personality spoke on the lawsuit. For a recap of that, head here.
Amid news of Jones' lawsuit, other Diddy stories have poured in. Hitmaka recently spoke out about the Bad Boy Records founder's "diabolical" ways. A woman who claimed she was shot in the face by Diddy in 1999 declared that the mogul is "guilty."