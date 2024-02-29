Meek Mill Threatens to Pull Up on DJ Akademiks, He Responds: 'You Bunny Hop for Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft’

Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks are still beefing one another on social media after trading insults over sexuality speculation earlier this week.

Akademiks is partially responsible for sparking speculation that Meek Mill is a redacted name in a lawsuit against Diddy that alleged the two rappers engaged in a sexual relationship. Meek wasn't having any of it and hit back by calling Akademiks "an alcoholic fully powered by the white man." He later asked for Akademiks' address, suggesting he was ready to pull up on the controversial media personality. But Akademiks has now said his address is publicly available, seemingly inviting him to put his money where his mouth is.

"N***a when you talk about asking for my address online u talking about DEATH games," Akademiks wrote. "U must think u invincible. U dont talk about pullin up to street n***as homes cuz u aint on that wit em. So dont be on that wit me."

In a response, Meek wrote, "I'll die to shut you down."