Hitmaka Looks Back on 'Diabolical' Diddy Tactics: 'This Is a Reoccurring Type of Thing'

“The next thing I know, the n***a reached out, they deciphered my records and reached out to everybody that I collaborated with and dissected me from the situation,” he said in reference to his initial batch of demos, which he later pointed out included Jozzy.

Hitmaka also mentioned Eric Bellinger and French Montana, appearing to suggest that Diddy removed his tag from the latter's album intro.

"I was like damn, this n***a is really diabolical so I wasn’t fucking with him," he said.

Per Hitmaka, this was similar to a situation he says happened earlier in his career. In that instance, Diddy allegedly called him up and asked who was producing his records, including “Sexy Lady.” This ultimately resulted in Diddy signing Rob Holiday and turning his former collaborator against him, according to Hitmaka.

“This is, like, a reoccurring type of thing,” he said.

These remarks precede the latest lawsuit and allegations against Diddy, which the Bad Boy Records founder denied in a statement through his lawyer.