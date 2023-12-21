Cassie's Songwriter and Friend Says Singer Couldn't Record Unless She Participated in 'Freak-Offs' With Diddy

Cassie's longtime friend and singer-songwriter Tiffany Red is continuing to stand against Diddy.
The Grammy-nominated artist, who's penned material for Zendaya and Jennifer Hudson, had a recent sit-down with NBC News, which aired on Thursday morning. In the seven-minute segment, she elaborated on her Rolling Stone open letter, also detailing the timeline when she became friends with Cassie. The two met in 2015, when Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and Diddy had been in a relationship for nearly eight years.
In a lawsuit that was filed last month, Cassie alleged that she was abused and sexually assaulted while with Diddy, and that the artist and mogul raped her in 2018 when she tried to break up with him. The lawsuit was settled less that 24 hours after it went public, although Diddy denied Cassie's accusations. He's also been handed three additional lawsuits, including one from a woman who says she was 17 when she was raped by Diddy and two other men in 2003.
But Red continues to corroborate Cassie's claims, saying that she witnessed first-hand verbal abuse, notably during the singer's 29th birthday in 2015, when Diddy demanded a "freak-off." In the lawsuit, Cassie alleged that the sessions were held between the couple and male sex workers, those whom she often booked at Diddy's request.
"So he had her backed into the corner and he was like, cussing her out with his hand in her face," Red recalled about the incident, which took place at a karaoke bar.
Red was staying at Cassie's home that evening and said her sleep was disturbed by Diddy yelling and calling Red an "emotional-singing bitch." "I felt like I was in the presence of his monster inside, and I remember looking in his eyes and I said to him, 'What did y'all do?'" Red said. "'Cause I could see that she was really sedated and that was the first time I've ever seen her high before."
Red continued, "And he says, 'Tell your girl she wants some birthday dick. [...] He's saying this to me and I'm like, 'Well, she doesn't have to have sex with you if she doesn't want to."
The singer-songwriter called Diddy "dangerous" and that it was clear that Cassie didn't want to be a part of his plans. Red also claimed that Cassie told her about the "freak-offs," and that Diddy wouldn't allow her to record music unless she participated in the sessions.
"So all of our music – all my work – to find out I spent all these years writing these songs for him to rape my friend to, like, is just disgusting," Red added.
Red went on to share that Cassie told her about other incidents, including Diddy giving her a black eye before the premiere of the 2016 romantic comedy, The Perfect Match. Red also confirmed that she thinks Diddy's a "dangerous" person, saying "Look at his rap sheet," with feuds and criminal charges that go back decades, per Rolling Stone.
"I think a lot of people, especially in the Black community, I've seen the narrative of, you know, 'They're just trying to take a Black man down,' Red concluded. "It's just like, that's not what this is about. This is about accountability and a reckoning. That's just the bottom line."
She added that accountability looks like "Diddy being behind bars" and "retribution" for everyone involved. "All of the moments, all of the time – these are our careers," she said.