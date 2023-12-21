Cassie's Songwriter and Friend Says Singer Couldn't Record Unless She Participated in 'Freak-Offs' With Diddy

But Red continues to corroborate Cassie's claims, saying that she witnessed first-hand verbal abuse, notably during the singer's 29th birthday in 2015, when Diddy demanded a "freak-off." In the lawsuit, Cassie alleged that the sessions were held between the couple and male sex workers, those whom she often booked at Diddy's request.

"So he had her backed into the corner and he was like, cussing her out with his hand in her face," Red recalled about the incident, which took place at a karaoke bar.

Red was staying at Cassie's home that evening and said her sleep was disturbed by Diddy yelling and calling Red an "emotional-singing bitch." "I felt like I was in the presence of his monster inside, and I remember looking in his eyes and I said to him, 'What did y'all do?'" Red said. "'Cause I could see that she was really sedated and that was the first time I've ever seen her high before."

Red continued, "And he says, 'Tell your girl she wants some birthday dick. [...] He's saying this to me and I'm like, 'Well, she doesn't have to have sex with you if she doesn't want to."

The singer-songwriter called Diddy "dangerous" and that it was clear that Cassie didn't want to be a part of his plans. Red also claimed that Cassie told her about the "freak-offs," and that Diddy wouldn't allow her to record music unless she participated in the sessions.

"So all of our music – all my work – to find out I spent all these years writing these songs for him to rape my friend to, like, is just disgusting," Red added.