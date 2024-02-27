Usher Has Adventurous Post-Super Bowl Honeymoon in Thailand

Usher and his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, enjoyed quality time as newlyweds during their honeymoon in Thailand.

During the weekend of Usher's star-studded Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance in Las Vegas, the couple wed at a drive-thru Vegas Weddings, joined by their closest family members and friends.

For some post-Super Bowl relaxation, the couple flew to Bangkok, and as seen in a video posted by Usher, they enjoyed an intimate elephant tour, a Monopoly card game, and a nighttime boat ride.

Another video posted by Usher shows Goicoechea spending a peaceful moment in a meditative pool, possibly at their resort, before Usher hilariously disrupts her with a cannonball.