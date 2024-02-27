Usher Has Adventurous Post-Super Bowl Honeymoon in Thailand

Usher and his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, enjoyed quality time as newlyweds during their honeymoon in Thailand.
During the weekend of Usher's star-studded Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance in Las Vegas, the couple wed at a drive-thru Vegas Weddings, joined by their closest family members and friends.
For some post-Super Bowl relaxation, the couple flew to Bangkok, and as seen in a video posted by Usher, they enjoyed an intimate elephant tour, a Monopoly card game, and a nighttime boat ride.
Another video posted by Usher shows Goicoechea spending a peaceful moment in a meditative pool, possibly at their resort, before Usher hilariously disrupts her with a cannonball.
The couple, who've been together since 2019, share two children, Sovereign Bo, 3, and Sire Castrello, 2, while Usher's eldest sons, Usher "Cinco" Raymond V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, are from his first marriage to ex-wife Tameka Foster Raymond.
"Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are," Usher told People earlier this month.
"We've obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children," he continued. "It wouldn't be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I'm saying?"
"And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share," Usher added. "That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect."