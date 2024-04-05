Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys Unleashes Their Debut Album, 'It's Us, Vol. 1'

Yachty spoke about the collective in a recent interview with Uproxx, explaining his overall vision for his Concrete Rekordz label, which is a joint venture with Quality Control Music/HYBE.

“These are my friends. So it wasn’t like I was looking high and low for talent,” he told the outlet. “These were friends that I’ve made along the way. The most important thing to me is my friendships — and trying to bring everyone up to a level of success so they can provide for their families is the goal. Plus, I’ve always just loved the idea of groups and crews.”

Yachty said he expected his artists to make their mark within the next 12 months and reach “mogul” status within the next five years.

“That’s more than enough time,” he continued. “You could say one year from now. But five or 10 years from now? That’s much more time than any artist needs to become successful. I want to make sure I say that. With today’s time, and internet [platforms], six months is all you need. But in five years, I plan to have four moguls, doing their own things, starting their own labels.”

You can stream It’s Us, Vol. 1 now on Apple Music and Spotify.