Music

Michael Porter Jr. Says He's So Straight He'd Be a Lesbian If He Were a Woman

The Brooklyn Nets small forward said he would be a lesbian if he were a woman.

Michael Porter Jr. #17 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during after the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on March 31, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Image via Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Michael Porter Jr. says he’s so straight that he would be a lesbian if he were a woman.

The Brooklyn Nets small forward sat down with queer media personality Jason Lee for the Monday (Sept. 7) episode of Curious Mike and shared why he considers himself “overly straight” around the 23-minute mark below.

The 28-year-old athlete explained that “there’s not even a little ounce” of him liking men.

“It means you don't have a hint of attraction to someone of the same gender,” Porter said, adding that he doesn’t believe that LGBTQ+ people should be shamed.

“But I'm so straight that even if I was a girl, I would go against my religion and still like girls,” he continued.

In the same episode, Porter recalled being photographed with Xiao A La, a transgender model in Taiwan, in a picture that resurfaced in 2025.

“I had no—I don’t even know who this woman was,” Porter said. “And I don’t know if she was a transgender woman. We never got that far into speaking.”

Last year, the athlete weighed in on the viral debate over whether it’s better to have a “gay son or thot daughter,” saying that either choice would “hurt” him.

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