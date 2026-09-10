Michael Porter Jr. Says He's So Straight He'd Be a Lesbian If He Were a Woman

Michael Porter Jr. says he’s so straight that he would be a lesbian if he were a woman.

The Brooklyn Nets small forward sat down with queer media personality Jason Lee for the Monday (Sept. 7) episode of Curious Mike and shared why he considers himself “overly straight” around the 23-minute mark below.

The 28-year-old athlete explained that “there’s not even a little ounce” of him liking men.

“It means you don't have a hint of attraction to someone of the same gender,” Porter said, adding that he doesn’t believe that LGBTQ+ people should be shamed.