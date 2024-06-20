Kendrick Lamar’s 'Pop Out' Performance: Fans Praise 'Wop Wop Wop' Camerawork as Award-Worthy

There’s a lot to be said about Kendrick Lamar’s triumphant The Pop Out performance, including the fact that he opted to perform his Drake diss "Not Like Us" six times in a single evening. But another element of Wednesday’s streamed-on-Prime event that deserves discussion is its undeniable production quality.

One moment in particular, as seen below, has been championed an example of this quality in action. As Kendrick hits the "wop, wop, wop, wop, wop" portion of the Mustard-produced hit’s first verse, the at-home audience’s angle on Kendrick expertly shifts with each "wop," resulting in a dizzying but wholly effective viewing experience.