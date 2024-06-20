Kendrick Lamar’s 'Pop Out' Performance: Fans Praise 'Wop Wop Wop' Camerawork as Award-Worthy

Naturally, Kendrick made a point to perform his Drake diss "Not Like Us" six times.

Jun 20, 2024
Kendrick Lamar performs on stage, wearing a white robe in front of a colorful backdrop featuring a person in a "California" shirt
Image via Getty/Christopher Polk/Billboard
There’s a lot to be said about Kendrick Lamar’s triumphant The Pop Out performance, including the fact that he opted to perform his Drake diss "Not Like Us" six times in a single evening. But another element of Wednesday’s streamed-on-Prime event that deserves discussion is its undeniable production quality.

One moment in particular, as seen below, has been championed an example of this quality in action. As Kendrick hits the "wop, wop, wop, wop, wop" portion of the Mustard-produced hit’s first verse, the at-home audience’s angle on Kendrick expertly shifts with each "wop," resulting in a dizzying but wholly effective viewing experience.

Camera work went crazy 😂 pic.twitter.com/vujYDNysh9

— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 20, 2024

As swiftly pointed out by the ItsTheReal duo, the director of Kendrick’s livestreamed celebration was none other than Mike Carson, a name that should be familiar to those who watched Kendrick's Big Steppers Tour special in 2022. That special, directed by Carson and Dave Free, was filmed in Paris and is still available to view on Prime as of this writing.

Shouts to the director - and Blog Era legend - @mikecarson https://t.co/yJ6qEcR2zm

— ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) June 20, 2024

Fittingly, fans are calling for Kendrick's Pop Out to be met with plenty of love come awards season. See what people are saying below.

This deserves an EMMY pic.twitter.com/VQEfJ0ihzJ

— RΞΞZUS (@ReciRich) June 20, 2024

Beyoncé gon text him like “I really loved this part!” https://t.co/CJPjvuFsCN

— atlanta, ga hate account. (@TheAngryVirgo) June 20, 2024

When this camera work wins an Emmy next year >>>>>> https://t.co/aklw6lHU3Q

— 𝓣𝓪𝓻𝓪 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵 𐚁 KUNTRY MUSIC IS BACK (@TaraAngel94) June 20, 2024

Deserves an Oscar, an Emmy, a Tony, a Nickelodeon Blimp, and a piece of the Aggro Crag https://t.co/lOPM0hyMJ0

— KD (@notkdk3) June 20, 2024

Amazon Primes’s executors and producers listening to this before approving it to be live streamed: https://t.co/9asCHDXRjr pic.twitter.com/u2tUOaiahm

— mommiana 💙 (@mamawaterss) June 20, 2024

These camera + board operators tonight hell everybody needs raises because I KNOW they had to be on it for tonight #KenAndFriends #ThePopOut https://t.co/8lJESt9W5t

— Kris Smith | PhD Student 📊🏈🏀 (@theblacktechie) June 20, 2024

Logo brand placement in a viral moment, camera shots help bring in audience watching live. Well executed by the entire team that decided to partner on this event. Money well spent @amazonmusic https://t.co/GjpNlcn9D1

— Cook 🦦 (@aguynamedcook) June 20, 2024

As for "Not Like Us" getting the six-times-in-one-night treatment, it’s not completely unheard of for a song to dominate an artist’s setlist for a particular show. It is, however most certainly a rare occurrence. Ye and Jay-Z quite famously utilized this approach with "N***as in Paris" during the Watch the Throne era. More recently, Travis Scott has been known to do the same with his and Playboi Carti’s Utopia fan-favorite "Fe!n."

