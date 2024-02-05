Travis Scott Expresses Frustration Over No Wins During "FE!N" Grammys Performance: 'They Slept on Me 10 Times!'

Travis Scott made a timely lyrical tweak to his best-listened-to-on-repeat “FE!N” at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

As previously reported, La Flame was among the roster of performers for the 2024 ceremony, where he was nominated for Best Rap Album for Utopia. The nomination marked Scott’s 10th overall, with Sunday’s award ultimately going to Killer Mike’s Michael.

Scott’s first nomination was for his contributions to Ye’s 2013 Yeezus track “New Slaves.” He received nominations in subsequent years for Justin Bieber’s Purpose, “Love Galore,” Astroworld, “Sicko Mode,” “The London,” “Highest in the Room,” and Ye’s Donda.

During his Playboi Carti-assisted performance of "FE!N," part of a larger three-song Utopia medley, Scott tweaked the ending of the song’s first verse to include a mention of his 10 nominations and 10 losses, like so:

"They slept on me 10 times!"

Meanwhile, a tweeted emoji has also been theorized as a reaction, of sorts, from Scott regarding his Best Rap Album loss this year. Scott and his team have also expressed frustrations over the Grammys in the past.