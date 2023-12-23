Travis Scott on Why He Played "FE!N" Multiple Times in a Row at Recent Show

Travis Scott credits the energy of his diehard fans as the reason he performs "FE!N" multiple times in a row.

The Utopia artist guested on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, where around the 6-minute mark of the clip below, Fallon asked him about performing "FE!N" ten times consecutively at the Barclays Center. The marathon streak began last month during Scott's Tulsa stop on his Circus Maximus Tour. Song collaborator Playboi Carti performed "FE!N" with Scott just once so far, at the rapper's sold-out concert at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.