Travis Scott on Why He Played "FE!N" Multiple Times in a Row at Recent Show

Travis Scott credits the energy of his diehard fans as the reason he performs "FE!N" multiple times in a row.
The Utopia artist guested on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, where around the 6-minute mark of the clip below, Fallon asked him about performing "FE!N" ten times consecutively at the Barclays Center. The marathon streak began last month during Scott's Tulsa stop on his Circus Maximus Tour. Song collaborator Playboi Carti performed "FE!N" with Scott just once so far, at the rapper's sold-out concert at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.
“Man, I have the best fans in the world and I go off the energy they give me, and they were wild that night, and so I just got even wilder," Scott said about the Brooklyn concert. “Tonight I plan on going even crazier at Madison Square Garden.”
Sure enough, Scott's MSG stop went harder than some of his previous Circus Maximus dates, as he kept "FE!N" on repeat 15 times, brought out special guests Sheck Wes, Brooklyn rap group 41 and once-rival John McEnroe, and even blew the venue's power out.
The Circus Maximus madness continues into 2024 for its second leg, before wrapping on Jan. 31 at Orlando's Kia Center.