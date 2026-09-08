Music

John Legend Taps Into Power of Pharrell Production, 'Black James Bond Aesthetic' on Upcoming Album

The EGOT winner is aiming to "shake up the formula" with 'Muse,' out next month.

John Legend playing piano, smiling, wearing black. Pharrell Williams in blue hoodie, red sunglasses, and cap, hands together.
Images via Getty/Mariano Regidor & Getty/Ben Montgomery

John Legend is tapping into the proven power of Pharrell’s production prowess for his upcoming album Muse, out in October.

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In an Instagrammed note to fans, the G.O.O.D. Music alum promised that he and P had “made something special” together.

“I can’t wait for you to hear,” he added, directing fans to lead single “Daylight,” out now.

Elaborating further in press notes shared with Complex on Tuesday (Sept. 8), the EGOT status holder said Pharrell’s vision for the project, which fittingly saw the two embarking on writing and recording sessions at Louis Vuitton headquarters in Paris, could best be described as “this Black James Bond aesthetic.”

For Legend, the aim was to “shake up the formula” by doing something “fresh and new” after a career defined by piano-driven ballads.

“I recorded some songs on this album that [Pharrell] fully wrote, which I almost never do,” the 13-time Grammy winner said of the unique creative process behind Muse, which required him to operate outside of his usual “comfort zone” as an artist.

Muse sees Pharrell formally credited as a featured artist on multiple songs, including the title track, while Clipse, who earlier this year took home a Grammy for the Pharrell-produced “Chains & Whips,” appear on “Bodies on the Floor.”

The 16-track album is out Oct. 23 via Republic Records. Also on the horizon for Pharrell is a new solo project from Quavo, titled QRÖMELIFE, which finds the prolific multihyphenate serving as executive producer.

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