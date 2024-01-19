Should We Expect Pharrell Williams To Create Like A Fashion Designer?

Pharrell isn’t a fashion designer.

He is a creative person and genius producer with great taste who wears clothes very well. He has a rare, chameleon-like ability to take on different uniforms (veering into cosplay at times) and still look like himself. And he typically always presents as cool.

Over the years he’s pushed boundaries and influenced many with his clothing choices. He has a knack for designing interesting accessories that become timestamps in culture and prove to be commercially viable. He’s also a shopper who clearly loves clothes and accessories and has spent most of his adult life observing what other designers and dressers do. He then integrates those elements into his own wardrobe, sometimes customizing them how he sees fit—in 2011 before he officially partnered with Chanel, he wore a pair of black Timberlands with a hand-drawn Chanel logo on the toe box. Complex asked if this was an official Chanel x Timberland collaboration and Pharrell responded , via X (formerly known as Twitter): “Nah...just me on my grunge $#!+”

But Pharrell isn’t grunge anymore. He’s a part of the establishment as the artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton. And he has all the resources needed to make the mash-up of products he’s always dreamed of. But since he’s not a fashion designer, his latest Fall/Winter 2024 collection, and its execution, come as no surprise.