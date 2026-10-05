Music

Drake on Bruno Mars Enlisting Karol G for "Dance With Me" Video: 'This Guy Works Fast'

The 6 god recently joined Karol G as a surprise guest at her Houston tour stop.

Drake performing on stage, wearing a black shirt and necklace. Bruno Mars in a red suit, smiling with a mic, against a red background.
Images via Getty/Prince Williams/Wireimage & Getty/Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy

Drake couldn’t help but offer some playful commentary on Bruno Mars’s decision to enlist Karol G for the official video for “Dance With Me,” a track off the 16-time Grammy winner’s The Romantic album.

“Holy this guy works fast,” the ICEMAN artist quipped when hopping into the comments of a recent Instagram update from Mars, as seen below.

Last month, Drake made a surprise appearance at Karol G’s Houston show, where he gave fans a performance of “Janice STFU,” undoubtedly one of the most enduring hits of 2026. Mars was quick to react at the time, jokingly saying he “will get her back.” The comment proved prescient, as it was swiftly followed by the release of the “Dance With Me” video.

“When you see Drake dancing with your latina crush in 4k,” Mars captioned a photo of himself pensively looking out of a plane window. “Respond to me asap!! I have to get her back! I must get her back! I will get her back!”

Karol G’s Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour will continue this week with a show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Drake also has a new tour of his own on the horizon. As for Mars, he too is on the road at the moment. This week, he’ll wrap up a string of dates at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Shop Drake on Complex

Shop Drake

Related Stories

Split image of Bruno Mars, Karol G, and Drake pictured smiling. Left: Bruno wears sunglasses. Center: Karol G is in a sparkling outfit. Right: Drake in a dark jacket.
Music

Bruno Mars Jokingly Reacts to Drake Dancing With ‘Latina Crush’ Karol G: ‘I Will Get Her Back’

The Colombian superstar brought out Drake as a surprise guest for the Houston stop of her ongoing world tour.

Alex Ocho7 days ago
(L-R) Bruno Mars and Karol G.
Music

Bruno Mars Serenades Karol G in Love-Filled 'Dance With Me' Music Video

The pop star continues to live up to his "romantic" moniker with the release of his latest single.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago
Karol G performing in a gold outfit; Drake on stage in a black and white ensemble.
Music

Karol G Brings Out Drake as Special Guest During Houston Show

The pair performed the live debut of their collaborative song, "Ahi."

Joe Price7 days ago

Trending

1
StyleComplexCon 2026 Day 2 Highlights: Everything You Need to Know
2
StyleYe and Kai Cenat Shared a Moment at ComplexCon's VIVET Booth
3
MusicComplexCon: Travis Barker, Russell Westbrook, North West, More Pull Up
4
MusicYoung Buck Says He Attempted to Reunite G-Unit: ‘It Just Didn't Go the Way It's Planned’
5
Pop CultureJay Cinco Breaks Silence on Lala Baptiste Split: 'I'm Grateful to Have Her in My Life'
6
MusicAkademiks Makes His Case for Drake's 'Iceman' as the Best Album of 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App