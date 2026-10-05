Drake on Bruno Mars Enlisting Karol G for "Dance With Me" Video: 'This Guy Works Fast'

Drake couldn’t help but offer some playful commentary on Bruno Mars’s decision to enlist Karol G for the official video for “Dance With Me,” a track off the 16-time Grammy winner’s The Romantic album.
“Holy this guy works fast,” the ICEMAN artist quipped when hopping into the comments of a recent Instagram update from Mars, as seen below.
Last month, Drake made a surprise appearance at Karol G’s Houston show, where he gave fans a performance of “Janice STFU,” undoubtedly one of the most enduring hits of 2026. Mars was quick to react at the time, jokingly saying he “will get her back.” The comment proved prescient, as it was swiftly followed by the release of the “Dance With Me” video.
“When you see Drake dancing with your latina crush in 4k,” Mars captioned a photo of himself pensively looking out of a plane window. “Respond to me asap!! I have to get her back! I must get her back! I will get her back!”
Karol G’s Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour will continue this week with a show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Drake also has a new tour of his own on the horizon. As for Mars, he too is on the road at the moment. This week, he’ll wrap up a string of dates at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.